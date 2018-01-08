 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Here’s Why We Feel Luv Tyagi Would Have Won Bigg Boss 11 If He Was Not Eliminated…

Recently, Luv Tyagi was eliminated from the Bigg Boss 11 house. But we feel that Luv would have won the show, if he was not eliminated from the show...

Well, we agree that Luv, who entered as a padosi in the Bigg Boss 11 house, didn't give much content to the show, initially. But the Delhi lad picked up pace slowly!

Luv Got Saved When He Was Nominated With Priyank Although he was friends with already popular contestants, Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma, he never used them! Well, let us remind you that Luv was saved when he was nominated with MTV Splitsvilla contestant Priyank! Luv Was Eliminated As He Was Nominated With Strong Contestants Unfortunately, Luv had to leave the house as he was pitted against celebrities, who are already considered as the TOP three contestants - Shilpa, Hina and Vikas. Why Luv Got Less Votes? It has to be recalled that Luv along with Hina, Shilpa and Vikas were sent to the mall to appeal for votes. Since Hina, Shilpa and Vikas already have a huge fan following owing to their celebrity status, they got more votes compared to Luv. (Image Source: Twitter) Huge Rallies For Luv It has to be recalled that Tyagi communities had held rallies and appealed votes for Luv. The rallies, which were apparently held at the NCR area, were really huge. Was It A Plan To Save Vikas? Many fans also feel that the makers wanted to save Vikas and hence the process of voting was changed! They feel that if the voting happened normally or in a Delhi mall, Luv would have got more votes. (It has to be recalled that Luv and Vikas were two contestants who got less votes in the mall task.) Why Akash Or Puneesh Are Not Worth Top 5? We also believe that if Akash Dadlani or Puneesh Sharma were nominated along with Luv Tyagi, the story would have been different. We will explain why... Coming to Puneesh, initially, he plotted a game along with Bandgi (although they fell genuinely in love, later). Akash Dadlani No doubt, Akash Dadlani is the crazy contestant of this season, as he has given a lot of content! But he doesn't deserve to be at Top 5 is what we feel as he gets too loud, which is irritating. Luv Might Have Won Bigg Boss If He Was Saved! So, we feel that if Luv was pitted against either one of these commoners and other celebrities, then definitely he would have got saved. Who knows that he would have surprisingly won the trophy as well (as they said, his luck was favouring him). Also, the makers love to surprise the fans, may be, the makers might have surprised us by making another commoner win!

