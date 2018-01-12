 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Here’s What Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain’s Saumya Tandon Has To Say About Shilpa Shinde…

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain is one of the popular comedy shows. It won't be wrong if we say Shilpa Shinde got popular because of her role, Angoori Bhabhi, on the show. But, Shilpa quit the show, which became the talk of the town!

The show was in news after her Shilpa Shinde was replaced by Shubhangi Atre, overnight. In an interview to TOI, Saumya Tandon (who plays 'Gori Mem' on the show) talked about her equation with her co-actress, Shilpa Shinde. Read on...

‘People Can See How Shilpa Is In Real Life On Bigg Boss’ Saumya told the leading daily, "I had a strictly professional relationship with her. All I know is that she fit the role perfectly. People can see how she is in real life on Bigg Boss. I watched an episode of the show, but couldn't follow it further." Would Saumya Like To Participate On Bigg Boss? When asked whether she would like to participate on the reality show, Saumya said, "It would be a disaster; I will be shot dead by the makers as I won't give them any controversial content. I can't fight." Saumya Is Protective About Her Personal Life! Meanwhile, Saumya, who is protective about her personal life, talked about her marriage with businessman Saurabh Devendra Singh that happened in December 2016, in a hush-hush ceremony. Why Saumya Declined Nach Baliye? She added, "When something is precious and close to your heart, you wouldn't want it to come in the limelight for people to judge. In fact, I declined to be a part of Nach Baliye for the same reason." Saumya Talks About Her Husband, Saurabh Saumya tells that she knows Saurabh for 10 years, but they didn't date as they were never in the same city for almost seven years. He moved away for further studies when she was in college, and they were in touch only through mails and phone calls. Saumya Adds… "I eventually told him that we have to be in the same city if we wanted to give our future together a chance. That was also one of the reasons I didn't talk about my relationship - even I didn't know what lay ahead, and life and relationships are unpredictable. However, he left everything and returned to India for me; that's something I will always cherish and appreciate." Saumya Doesn’t Want To Recommend Long-distance Relationship To Anyone! Saumya says that she wouldn't recommend a long-distance relationship to anyone as it's horrible. She added, "You miss each other and don't know what to do about it. Our relationship survived because our bond was strong."

Bigg Boss 11: VIDEO ALERT! Hina Khan's Father Breaks His Silence; Appeals Fans To Vote For Hina!