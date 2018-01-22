 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Hina Gets Her Pooh Back; Parties With BF Rocky; Vikas Reunites With Priyank & Others!

Vikas Party With Bigg Boss 11 Inmates

Recently, Vikas Gupta was also spotted partying with his inmates, Priyank Sharma, Mehjabi Siddiqui, Akash Dadlani and Arshi Khan. It looked like a Bigg Boss 11 reunion!

Bigg Boss 11 Contestants Party Together

Vikas Gupta FC shared a video and wrote, "Dinner and fights and we're back in Bigg Boss", @lostboy54 seems to be having a get-together with the #BB11 housemates! #VikasGupta.

Vikas With His Mom & Inmates

In the video, it looked like Priyank was explaining about his new show, Troll Police (as to what he will be doing on the show) to Akash Dadlani! (In Pic: Vikas with his mom and Bigg Boss 11 inmates)

Hina Khan Parties With Rocky, Rohan & Kanchi

Hina Khan was seen partying with her boyfriend, Rocky. He had shared a few videos on Instagram story in which he was seen dancing to the tunes of a few Bollywood numbers.

Rocky, Hina & Rohan

Rocky, Hina and Rohan also grooved for Sapna Choudhary's popular song, ‘Pal pal yaad satave'. Kanchi was also seen enjoying the party.

Hina Khan Gets Her Pooh Back

Meanwhile, Hina who had destroyed her favourite soft toy, Pooh during a task for Luv Tyagi, got it back, thanks to Rocky. Hina shared the picture and wrote, "A lil yellow,a lil blue but u are my best POOH..Look who's back!!! Thank you @rockyj1 I LOVE U RO❤️."