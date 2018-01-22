 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Hina Gets Her Pooh Back; Parties With BF Rocky; Vikas Reunites With Priyank & Others!

This season of Bigg Boss garnered good ratings, thanks to the contestants who created a lot of controversies in the Bigg Boss 11 house. The show recently got over, and looks like the contestants are in a party mode!
We had reported as to how Vikas Gupta recently partied with ex-Bigg Boss contestants, Kamya Punjabi and Manveer Gujjar. Bigg Boss 11's lovebirds, Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra were seen partying in Delhi.
Vikas Party With Bigg Boss 11 Inmates
Recently, Vikas Gupta was also spotted partying with his inmates, Priyank Sharma, Mehjabi Siddiqui, Akash Dadlani and Arshi Khan. It looked like a Bigg Boss 11 reunion!
Bigg Boss 11 Contestants Party Together
Vikas Gupta FC shared a video and wrote, "Dinner and fights and we're back in Bigg Boss", @lostboy54 seems to be having a get-together with the #BB11 housemates! #VikasGupta.
Vikas With His Mom & Inmates
In the video, it looked like Priyank was explaining about his new show, Troll Police (as to what he will be doing on the show) to Akash Dadlani! (In Pic: Vikas with his mom and Bigg Boss 11 inmates)
Hina Khan Parties With Rocky, Rohan & Kanchi
Hina Khan was seen partying with her boyfriend, Rocky. He had shared a few videos on Instagram story in which he was seen dancing to the tunes of a few Bollywood numbers.
Rocky, Hina & Rohan
Rocky, Hina and Rohan also grooved for Sapna Choudhary's popular song, ‘Pal pal yaad satave'. Kanchi was also seen enjoying the party.
Hina Khan Gets Her Pooh Back
Meanwhile, Hina who had destroyed her favourite soft toy, Pooh during a task for Luv Tyagi, got it back, thanks to Rocky. Hina shared the picture and wrote, "A lil yellow,a lil blue but u are my best POOH..Look who's back!!! Thank you @rockyj1 I LOVE U RO❤️."
