 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11’s Hina Khan & Ronit Roy Bag HT Most Stylish TV Personality Awards (PICS)

The biggest style awards, HT India's Most Stylish Awards happened yesterday (January 24) at the Yash Raj Studios in Andheri, Mumbai. The who's who from the Television and Bollywood industries attended the event. The show was hosted by Vir Das.
While Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Varun Dhawan, Aishwarya Rai Bachachan, Deepika Padukone and other from Bollywood attended the event, from television industry, Mandira Bedi, Ayushmann Khurana, ex-Bigg Boss contestant Rahul Dev and his girlfriend, Mugdha Godse, Ronit Roy Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Hina Khan and others graced the event.
Hina Khan
Bigg Boss 11's runner-up Hina Khan walked the red carpet at HT Most Stylish Awards 2018. She looked gorgeous in an Alpana Neeraj outfit. (Image Source: Instagram)
Hina Khan & Her Pooh
At the event, when asked about a shocking thing that she found out when she was out of the house, she said, "I think it wasn't shocking actually, it was a happy moment for me, which I got to know when I came out... (again I'm talking about pooh!) was my pooh was safe!" (Image Source: Instagram)
Hina Looks HOT!
Hina shared a few pictures on her Instagram story. Sharing this picture on Instagram, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress wrote, "Live. Love. Sparkle. ✨ #htindiasmoststylishaward2018." (Image Source: Instagram)
Hina Bags HT Most Stylish TV Personality Award
Hina might have not bagged Bigg Boss 11 trophy, but she took home HT Most Stylish TV Personality (Female) Award. Shekhar Suman honoured Hina Khan with the award. (Image Source: Twitter)
Ronit Roy All Set For HT Most Stylish Awards
Sharing a picture snapped with his wife, Neelam Singh, the Adaalat actor, Ronit Roy wrote, "Off to the HT Style awards. Hope stylish enough😊😊😊😊." (Image Source: Instagram)
Ronit Roy Bags HT Most Stylish TV Personality Award
Also, television actor, Ronit Roy bagged HT Most Stylish TV Personality (Male) Award. The actor received the award from the gorgeous actress, Mandira Bedi. Ronit shared HT's post and wrote, "Thank you so much @htshowbiz Much Honoured!" (Image Source: HT Entertainment Twitter)
