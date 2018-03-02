 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11’s Hina Khan Says People Shouldn’t Expect Her To Behave Like ‘Akshara’!

Hina Khan Feels People Relate To Her Even More Now

Talking to BT, the actress revealed about her Bigg Boss journey. The actress feels that her image has not suffered any setback as people relate to her even more now!

Hina Feels Her Fan Base Has Changed

Hina was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "My fan base has changed and it comprises more educated people. The feedback that I am getting has left me surprised."

Rocky Has Asked Hina To Concentrate On Acting

"I jokingly ask Ro (boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal), ‘Isne aise bola hai, isne poora show dekha hai na?' I keep telling him that I am now better prepared to be a part of Bigg Boss, as I know what I have to do inside the house. However, he tells me that I will do the same thing again because that's how I am. He has asked me to just concentrate on acting."

Hina Says She Forgot To Play A Game

The actress further added, "While trying to be real on reality TV, I forgot that I had to play a game. Mujhe politically correct hona nahi aata hai."

People Shouldn’t Expect Her To Behave Like ‘Akshara’!

"People shouldn't expect me to behave like the character (Akshara) that I played, it doesn't work like that in real life. Akshara will be remembered for what she was, par kabhi toh real Hina saamne aayegi na. You can like or dislike me. You are entitled to form an opinion about me and I don't fear being judged."

'I Have No Memory Of Bigg Boss'

"After coming out of the house, I watched a few episodes of my altercation with Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi, and wondered how I could react like that. But that's how the house is. Some contestants have reacted in a worse manner. I am blessed that I quickly forget things. I have no memory of Bigg Boss."

Regarding Her Future Plans?

Hina says, "I would like to take up a fiction show or a film now. My work will be my priority. However, I want to be on a break for a few months before I return with a bang."

Hina’s New Music Video

Let us tell you that Hina will be next starring in a new music video with famous Punjabi singer, Sonu Thakur. The singer is known for his song, Dhol Speaker.

Hina In Punjabi Music Video

The actress shared a picture and wrote, "#BHASOODI coming soon @sonuthukral @directorrobbysingh @preethundalmohaliwala @pardhaan #mydebutinpunjabi 😀 #goodluck #success #surprise #excited." (sic)

Hina Khan

She shared another picture and wrote, "And the last one with the captain of the ship @directorrobbysingh loved shooting with u and team 😊."