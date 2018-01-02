 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Hina, Shilpa, Luv & Others Fight To Win Ticket To Finale!

Bigg Boss 11 : BB introduces Ticket to Finale Task, winner will become first Finalist | FilmiBeat

Bigg Boss 11 is inching towards the finale. Recently, the contestants, Puneesh Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan, Akash Dadlani and Luv Tyagi, who are in the semi-finale week, faced nomination task.

In the previous episode, we saw Bigg Boss had announced a task, where the contestants were asked to rank themselves from 1 to 6. But, the contestants were not aware that this would affect nominations! Every contestant wanted to secure the top spots.

Ticket To Finale Task Announced But, as we revealed the voting lines were closed and the viewers cannot vote for their favourite contestants to save them. According to the latest promo, Bigg Boss announces a post-nomination task - Ticket to Finale task. According to the task, the contestants are made to stand on a snow mountain that is made in the garden area. They are also seen peddling. Contestants With A Bag Behind Their Back The contestants will carry other contestants' bags. The bags must be vacated from time to time. Apparently, the bags were also exchanged from one contestant to other. We assume that the contestant who survives in the snow mountain for a long time with their bags filled will win the task. Hina Khan According to the latest promo, the contestants were seen fighting as some contestant tries to empty another contestant's bag. Hina Khan says, "Waat lagne wali hai isme, guys". Luv & Vikas Luv Tyagi tries to empty the bag that Vikas Gupta was carrying on his back. Vikas Gupta warns Luv Tyagi by saying, "Jo bi shuru karega, usi ke upar attack hoga." Akash & Shilpa Akash shouts at Shilpa asking her not to touch his bag, while Shilpa Shinde asks him not to scream. Will Shilpa Shinde and Akash Dadlani's friendship be affected after this task?

Who do you think will win the Ticket to Finale task? Hit the comment box to share your views...

Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Wait, What? Voting Lines Are Closed; You Cannot Save Hina, Luv, Vikas Or Shilpa!