 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11’s Hina REVEALS Why She Missed Sabyasachi’s Party; Says Karan Patel Is A Sweetheart!

Hina Missed Sabyasachi’s Birthday Party

Among a few who missed the party was, Bigg Boss 11's runner-up Hina Khan! During her LIVE chat with TOI, the actress revealed as to why she missed her friend's birthday party.

Why Hina Missed Sabya’s Birthday Party?

Hina was quoted by the leading website as saying, "There was some confusion which is why I couldn't attend Sabyasachi's birthday party. I didn't have his number unlike Priyank and Luv. I was actually constantly getting spam messages from unknown numbers stating that they are Priyank or Luv."

Hina Was Confused!

"I was already confused as to what was happening and on top of it I didn't have Sabyasachi's number so in that confusion I missed out on Sabyasachi's birthday party. But I did apologise and clarified the confusion and wished him too."

Hina Forgets Things!

Hina Khan said that she believes in letting bygones be bygones and has moved on from the negativity. She even added that she forgets things. She added, "After 6 months if Arshi, Puneesh, Akash for that matter Shilpa, Vikas meet and talk about any BB issue, I'll be like did this really happen."

Hina & Karan

It has to be recalled that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor, Karan Patel had lashed out at Hina Khan many a times on social media, during her stay in the Bigg Boss house. He had even entered the house and gave negative feedback to Hina!

Karan Patel Is A Sweetheart!

When Hina was asked whether she has forgotten about Karan's remarks, she said, "Oh, yes, I would be in good terms with him too. He's a sweetheart and a brilliant actor. He's a fabulous artist."

Hina Doesn’t Miss Akshara, But She Cherishes It!

Hina was associated with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for eight long years. When asked whether she misses Akashara (her character on YRKKH), she said, "No, I don't miss the character of Akshara but I cherish it. I will cherish it all my life."

Leaving Akshara Was A Conscious Decision!

She added that leaving Akshara was a conscious decision and she was well prepared. She adds, "When you are well prepared, then you don't miss but you cherish it for a lifetime."

‘Akshara Is In My Heart & Will Always Cherish It’

She further added, "It is the character that has made me. Akshara is in my heart and I will always cherish it. It is a special character and will always remain special but I have moved on now."

Will She Work With YRKKH Makers & Team Again?

"Nothing could be better than that. They know me in and out, I know them in and out. I literally forget everything and trust me that's the best thing that you can have."

Hina On Rajan Shahi

"Though we did part ways on a good note, I could see that Rajan sir was unhappy and sad with my decision. He loved me and treated me like his daughter and did not want me to leave but that was my decision of moving on."