 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Hina Says She Wouldn’t Mind Doing Nach Baliye For Ro; Reveals Her V-Day & Future Plans

Hina Khan

During the chat, Hina sang ‘Bahon mein chale aao' song for her fans. She revealed about her future plans, Valentine's Day and her boyfriend, Rocky's birthday plans. She also added that she wouldn't mind doing Nach Baliye (dance reality show) for him!

Ro Is Not Leaving Hina Alone!

She revealed as to how Ro is not leaving her alone after the show got over. She said, "Rocky is not leaving me alone even for a second. It was a task for him to handle things outside when I was in the Bigg Boss house."

Ro’s Birthday & Valentine’s Day Plans!

She revealed that Ro is born on February 14, on Valentine's Day. She will be out of India for work. So they will celebrate his birthday abroad. She added, "My Valentine's Day plans fall flat as his birthday takes over V-Day."

Fan Compliments Her Dancing Skills

When a fan complimented her for her dancing skills and asked her whether she will take part in Nach Baliye with her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal, Hina said, "Are they? I don't think so."

Hina Will Do Nach Baliye For Ro!

She added, "In fact, after coming out of the house, someone told me that I should take up training in dancing. So I don't think I am a very good dancer. But, since Ro is a good dancer and loves to dance, I can dance for him."

Hina’s Future Projects?

Regarding her future project, Hina says, "There are couple of things, usme I am considering only a few. Abhi tak baat vaat chal rahi hai... things are at initial stage. There is a project, which I have to start in a few days, but I don't want to do that as I want to take a break. People will know about my next project sooner or later." (Image Source: Twitter)

Hina’s Pooh Is Back

We had recently revealed about her favourite soft toy, Pooh, which Ro had got her. Regarding the same, Hina said, "Yes, it is back. After the task, I requested the creatives through all cameras to get it cleaned. Just a few days back, Ro got it dry cleaned and though it has few spots of blue, it is back in my life."