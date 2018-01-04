 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Housemates Get A Chance To Win Back The Prize Money Through BB Museum Task

Bigg Boss 11 finale is nearing and the makers are leaving no stones unturned to keep the audiences hooked to the television screen. The eviction of Arshi Khan and Hiten Tejwani came as a surprise to the contestants as well as fans.

Also, the latest task (where the contestants were asked to rank themselves on the scale 1 to 6), shocked the contestants as they were not aware that it was the nomination task! The contestants at top two spots (Akash Dadlani and Puneesh Sharma) were announced safe, while the remaining four contestants, who were at 4th to 6th spot (Luv Tyagi, Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta), were nominated for this week's eviction.

Mid-week Elimination Surprisingly, the voting lines have been closed. Many thought it was a fake nomination and eviction might not happen. Also, there were speculations that there might be a mid-week elimination. Eviction Through Ballot Voting But the makers have put the speculations to rest as the eviction will happen this weekend itself. We had revealed that the eviction process will be through ballot voting where the four nominated contestants will seek votes from the people in the mall. The contestant who gets least number of votes will be evicted! Luxury Budget Task – Housemates Can Win Back The Prize Money Another surprise for the contestants was the latest luxury budget task. It has to be recalled that the housemates had lost the prize money during a task. So, Bigg Boss has now announced a luxury budget task, where the housemates can win back the prize money of Rs 50 Lakhs. BB Museum Task For the task, the house has been converted into a museum. As per the promo, Vikas, Shilpa and Hina are seen as guards, we assume the others (Puneesh, Luv and Akash) are thieves. While the thieves have to steal the treasure from the museum, the guards will have to save them. Puneesh Is The Thief! In the promo, Puneesh is seen as thief, who tries to steal the items from the museum. The guard (Vikas) will have to stop him and also make sure that the items are not destroyed. Luv Is The Best Performer! According to The Khabari2, the housemates have won the task. The Khabari2 tweeted "#Exclusive : #TheKhabari2 By winning the Museum (Prize Money) task, the Contestants have once again got the Amount of 50 lakhs 💸Luv is the best Performer of the Task! 🎖 #BiggBoss11 #BB11 #WeekendKaVaar."

