 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: REVEALED! Why Shilpa Shinde Didn’t Attend Arshi Khan’s Party?

Arshi’s Grand Bash For Her Bigg Boss 11 Friends

Also, Arshi Khan had hosted a grand bash for her close friends in Mumbai on Monday (January 23). Vikas Gupta, Priyank Sharma, Akash Dadlani, Sabyasachi Satpathy, Jyoti Kumari and Mehajabi Siddiqui were present.

Hina & Shilpa Miss Arshi’s Grand Bash!

But, Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde did not make it to the event. When Arshi was asked about her guest list and whether she had invited Hina, she had said that she had invited everyone close to her in the Bigg Boss house.

Is Arshi Upset With Shilpa?

In an interview to Telly Masala, Arshi said, "Invitation dena hamara farz hai, aur ana unka farz hai. Unke (Shilpa) paas shayad in sab chezon ke liye waqt nahi hai. Shayad unhone yeh rishta show ke liye banaya tha."

Shilpa & Arshi

It has to be recalled that Arshi and Shilpa became close during their initial days in the Bigg Boss 11 house and people loved their bond. Arshi used to call Shilpa, Shilma.

Arshi Feels Shilpa Faked Their (Maa-Beti) Relationship!

Arshi says that she tried to talk to Shilpa and told her that audiences liked their rapport and she shouldn't break this relationship. Arshi feels that Shilpa doesn't have time for it and adds that if she (Shilpa) valued maa-beti's relationship, she would have been with her!

Shilpa Reveals Why She Didn’t Attend Arshi’s Party

Talking to TOI, Shilpa revealed that she has no reason for not attending the party! She adds that she is not a party animal at all! Well, now we can guess as to why she missed the party!

Why She Attended Rashmi Sharma’s Party…

Many must be wondering why Shilpa was seen in Rashmi Sharma's party, if she is not a party animal. Shilpa says, "My first party post-Bigg Boss was when Pawan Kumar simply dragged me to the party. I couldn't say no because I have known him for many years, from my first project Bhabhi. So it was like a home party for me."

Shilpa Adds…

"Also, just because I have won Bigg Boss, I cannot throw attitude for no reason and have the starry nature. I am not like that. I haven't attended many parties in all these years. So that's why. I was out till late that day. So after coming back, I really didn't feel going to the party and what's the point in doing a formality."

Shilpa Is Not A Party Animal

Shilpa told the leading daily, "There were some things that happened in the house that has been a bad patch but I don't want to sulk about it. I am genuinely not a party animal."

Shilpa Forgot There Was A Party!

"Honestly speaking at the first go I even forgot that there was a party and I was out till late so when I came back and remembered about the party, it was already late and I didn't feel like going. That's all. There was nothing else about it."