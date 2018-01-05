 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Is Luv Tyagi Getting Eliminated This Weekend?

From the process of eviction to the contestants getting eliminated - this season of Bigg Boss has been extremely unpredictable. The viewers are not able to guess what might happen next and are hooked to the television screens.

As we had already revealed, yesterday (January 4), all the four nominated contestants - Shilpa Shinde, Luv Tyagi, Vikas Gupta and Hina Khan were sent to the mall to appeal for the votes. This is eviction process and the contestant who gets the least number of votes would be evicted from the Bigg Boss 11 house.

Fans Go Crazy At The Mall We had also reported that there was total chaos in the Inorbit Mall, Mumbai, as the contestants arrived. Shilpa, Hina and Vikas' fans went crazy as soon as they saw them. (Image Source: Twitter) Fans Misbehave With Hina The crowd went out of control and fans even misbehaved with Hina. It was reported that the production unit then decided to take the contestants back soon! (Image Source: Twitter) Who Is Getting Eliminated? Now, the BIG question is who will be getting evicted this weekend. Since Vikas, Hina and Shilpa are celebrities and have huge fans in Mumbai, they will be getting more votes. Hina & Shilpa Got Maximum Votes! Apparently, Hina and Shilpa's fans dominated the mall than Vikas' fans! What about Luv Tyagi's fans? There were only a few fans of Luv at the mall and since he is from Delhi, there are speculations that he might have not got more votes. Luv Tyagi Might Get Eliminated! So people feel that there are higher chances of Luv Tyagi getting eliminated. Even The Khabri tweeted, "#BB11 Votings of Mall Stopped at 9:30 As per Sources Shilpa received Maximum Votes. Hina Shilpa and Vikas Are From mumbai, Luv is From Delhi so Most of his fans couldnot reach, So Luv Will be eliminated." Luv Tyagi Fans Upset; Calls Bigg Boss Unfair Luv Tyagi fans are upset that he is being pitted against the celebrities. They feel that the makers are trying to save Vikas Gupta. They even feel that if the voting happened according to the task or in a Delhi mall, Luv would have got more votes. Read the tweets... Fans Tweets: Shailesh Patel ‏"#MallTask Voting Nahi Hui Hoti Toh #ShilpaShinde Ki Prediction 100% Correct Ho Jati And #VikasGupta Eliminate Ho Jate. #Vikas Fandom Thanx To #BB11 Ke Makers Jo Apke LostMind Ko Bacha Liya & #LuvTyagi Ko Bali Ka Bakra Bana Diya But I Like You Luv I Love #Shilpa #BiggBoss11." FinickyFox "Dear #BiggBoss Its a piece of advice. In the next season please don't waste your money in setting up tasks, instead keep elections. Hail #fandom Hail #ShilpaShinde #BB11." @Priyannk01 "#UnfairDecisionForLuv BiggBoss ( @rajcheerfull ) IF #Luv is eliminated then we all TYagi are coming in your #BiggBoss House to realize you how to support #Vikas over #Luv ." Saket Dewangan ‏"One city cannot decide one's popularity..very disappointed..@iamluvtyagi True winner @ColorsTV #SupportLuvTyagi #UnfairDecisionForLuvTyagi #LuvTyagi #luvtyagiwinninghearts #luv tyagi." @TyagiTeena2 "It's #unfairDecisionForLuv 😡 #NoLuv #NoBb ❤️❤️ we support our hero luv.. ❤️ Genuine Gentleman Taskmaster Kindhearted Bst commoner our #LuvTyagi ❤️❤️ without #luv No bb #BiasedBiggaboss." Vibhor Tyagi "#UnfairDecisionForLuvTyagi #luv tyagi #Luv #LuvWinningHearts @iamluvtyagi save him or do the voting in GIP MALL noida and remain equal for all the contestant." @LuvTyagiTeam "I m very sad for #Luv bb team wanna to evict #LuvTyagi thats y ye mall voting rakhi luv fans north india se jyada h or baki tino ka to home town hee samjho unn logo k vaha frds h or luv fans aana bhi chaye to 1vote ki kimat 10000rs only delhi se lagege Baised #bb11 tens." Dr Jaspreet Chahal "@BiggBoss #UnfairDecisionForLuv the way you put #Luv Tyagi for mall task. Tell us how a commoner can have same following in home town of other celebs. If you are fair enough Bring them to Delhi once ,or give us opportunity through #LiveVotingforLuv& Vikas #LuvTyagiFTW #Luv."

