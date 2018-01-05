 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Is The Channel Planning A Show With Shilpa Shinde?

This season of Bigg Boss has become one of the most talked about reality shows. The credit goes to the controversial contestants. The show that welcomed 18 contestants, has only 6 contestants left; out of which - three contestants are commoners (Puneesh Sharma, Akash Dadlani and Luv Tyagi) and three are celebrities (Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta).

Among them, Shilpa Shinde is one of the favourite and strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 11 house. The evidence is on social media, as her fans made record-breaking tweets for the television actress! Now, it is being said that the channel is planning something special for the actress!

Channel Has A Special Plan For Shilpa! According to DNA report, "The channel has chalked out a plan. They are developing a new show with Shilpa. Once BB goes off air, she will mostly be offered the TV show." Will Shilpa Do A New Show On Colors? The details of the show are not yet known. But, the actress has claimed many times that she has quit daily soaps! So will she do a show for the channel? Shilpa Trusts Her Fans Meanwhile, Shilpa, in the recent episode, claimed that she trusts her fans (as she feels they will vote for her and save her). She also added that she is confident but not overconfident about the same. Is Shilpa Overconfident? Many of them took to social media and lashed out at Shilpa's overconfidence. Even Hina Khan had mocked Shilpa for saying so! But, Shilpa's brother, Ashutosh, who has always supported his sister, has a message for Shilpa's haters. Ashutosh’s Reply For Haters! He took to social media, "They say #ShilpaShinde is becoming over confident #bb11.. but she is just showing her faith in her fan family.. I leave it up to her fan family to decide weather it's overconfidence or trust!!🙏🙏🙏 Time to prove her right not only for this show but forever! @ColorsTV." Shilpa Had Huge Supporters At The Mall! As we revealed, the four nominated contestants - Shilpa, Luv Tyagi, Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta were at the mall in Mumbai yesterday (January 4) to appeal for votes. Shilpa's brother, Ashutosh thanked fans for their support. Also, Bandgi Kalra took to social media to support their favourite co-contestants. (Image Source: Twitter) Ashutosh Thanks Fans Sharing a collage (pictures from the mall), Ashutosh wrote, "Same question one more time... Is this overconfidence? From kids to teenager to youngsters to seniors!! I love you all #Shilpians . Today you all set a different highs for this show. #BB11 Take a bow 🙏 #supportshilpashinde #WeLoveShilpaShinde @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND." Bandgi Supports Shilpa & Vikas Bandgi wrote, "Two of the best people I have met inside the Bigg Boss house . I know their fans are different and different in opinions but I want to say both of them are gems from heart and I love them both no matter what ❤️ So guys pls rush to Inorbit mall right now and vote for them !! ❤️❤️ @lostboyjourney @colorstv @endemolshineind."

