 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Kamya Punjabi, Aly, Devoleena & Other TV Stars Root For Their Favourite Contestants

Bigg Boss 11 : Hina Khan gets support from Rohan Mehra, Kanchi, Dheeraj Dhoopar | FilmiBeat

Bigg Boss 11 is at its finale and the top four contestants - Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde and Puneesh Sharma are fighting on for the winning price and the trophy. Bigg Boss is the most watched and India's number one reality show.

Many television celebrities are fans of the show and they are rooting for their favourite contestants. Read on to know whom your favourite television actor is supporting...

Aly Goni "I see Vikas Gupta as a winner of Bigg Boss 11. He is playing and performing amazingly. He has been most gentle, calm and intelligent contestant in the house. He deserves the trophy." Aalisha Panwar "Shilpa Shinde should win the reality show, Bigg Boss 11. I follow the show whenever I get time from shoot. She is performing very nice. I find her a good human being." Ashmit Patel "I feel Shilpa Shinde or Puneesh Sharma, either of the one should win the show, Bigg Boss 11. Puneesh is a learner, he accepts his mistakes, apologies and move on. As we all do. Shilpa is very elegant, strong and compassionate lady." Raja Chaudhary "I see Shilpa Shinde as winner for Bigg Boss 11. She is playing very good, she is handling everything gracefully. She is entertaining, emotional and cute too." Mahika Sharma "I feel Hina Khan should win BB11. Everyone can see and feel, she didn't pretending at all in the show. She is straight forward, gives her best to the show. She understands her responsibilities too in the show." Kamya Punjabi "I see Vikas Gupta as the winner of the season 11 of Bigg Boss. I like the way he won most of the task with his intelligence. He handled each situation so politely and amazingly. He didn't fake inside the house with dual personalities at all." Manish Goel "I wish good luck to Shilpa Shinde. She is an amazing and beautiful person. Her stay in the house was not easy. As she was been targeted majority of times but she won fighting it her way and reached the finale. She deserves to win." Devoleena Bhattacharjee "Either Vikas Gupta or Hina Khan should win the show. They are entertaining and fun watching. They didn't fake inside the house at all." Shubhangi Atre "I see Vikas Gupta as the winner of Bigg Boss 11. He played the game with his intelligence. He is an emotional, fun loving soul. He didn't fake inside the house at all. He deserves the trophy for sure."

