 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Kishwer Merchant Reveals Why Hina Khan Doesn’t Deserve To Be In The BB 11 House!

Kishwer Merchant, who had participated on Bigg Boss 9 along with Suyyash Rai, is following the current season and has been vocal about her opinion regarding the show. She has been commenting regarding the show on social media.

As we all know, Kishwer is amongst those celebrities who have been supporting Vikas Gupta. She had even lashed out at Hina Khan for her behaviour inside the house. Many feel that Kishwer hates Hina. Read on to know what Kishwer has to say about Hina...

Kishwer Supports Vikas, Likes Shilpa In an interview to Tellychakkar, Kishwer revealed that she supports Vikas Gupta and likes Shilpa Shinde. But when asked about Hina Khan, regarding her becoming the talk of the town, Kishwer says that Hina has become famous from the reality show! Kishwer’s Sarcastic Comment On Hina? Kishwer added, "I don't know what to say about Hina. The whole world is talking about her. She has become very famous from Bigg Boss. Once she comes out of the show she'll realize that her popularity has increased." Is this Kishwer's sarcastic comment on Hina? Who Doesn’t Deserve To Be In Bigg Boss 11 House? When asked who doesn't deserve to be there in the house, Kishwer was quick to revert, "Hina!" Kishwer says, "She (Hina) should not be there in Bigg Boss because she keeps forgetting that she is in the house." Why Hina Doesn’t Deserve To Be In The Bigg Boss 11 House "She keeps talking about every actor and actress on camera as if they don't exist. So I think she forgets that she is in the house. Last I saw a video where she is talking about Rithvik and Karan, and I laughed." Kishwer Adds… "We all laughed. What can I comment because I have heard so many things that transpired during Khatron ke Khiladi. Keeping all that in mind it is weird to know what she said." Hina’s Comment On Rithvik & Karan It has to be recalled that Hina had commented on her Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 co-contestants Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi. She had said that KKK plays mind games and called Rithvik and Karan mushtande! If Kishwer & Hina Were Casted Together In A Show… When asked as to how she will react if she and Hina were cast in a show together, Kishwer said, "I'm very professional that way. I'll be very cordial with her. Whatever I have said on social media is something that I've felt. It's not that I'm only targeting Hina." Hina’s Fans Think Kishwer Is Criticising Hina For Publicity! Kishwer added, "Her fans think that I do, that I'm doing all this for publicity and to boost my followers. If I'm supporting Vikas, it is for work." Kishwer & Hina Would Have Been Good Friends, If… She further added that if they were in the same season then they might have become good friends. She adds, "In my season, people have judged me as well. People, who didn't know me, had their opinions about me. Same for Hina, now that she is in the house, we as viewers have judgments about her."

