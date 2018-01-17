 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 Latest BUZZ! Has The Channel Delayed Payments Of Evicted Contestants?

Bigg Boss 11 : Bigg Boss have NO MONEY to Pay Contestants| FilmiBeat

Bigg Boss 11 finale was premiered a couple of days ago. Shilpa Shinde was declared the winner of this season. Although the show got over, the controversies surrounding the show don't seem to end.

After the contestants, now the show itself is in news! According to India.com report, the channel has delayed the payments of the contestants who were evicted in December. It is also said that these contestants are facing a tough time as it has become difficult for them to maintain certain standard of living post their eviction from the reality show.

Why Is The Payment Of Evicted Contestants Is Delayed? The website's sources (close to the actors), revealed , "The channel will not make payments for at least another week as Colors is facing a huge cash crunch due to default on payments by sponsors and advertisers. And stuck between the big corporates are the commoners Bigg Boss contestants, who cannot even enjoy their new-found fame and stardom." Evicted Contestants Upset! On condition of anonymity, at least three evicted Bigg Boss 11 contestants confided to India.com that their payments have been delayed by the channel. Bigg Boss Has Changed Their Lives Completely One of the contestants spoke to the website strictly off the record (as the contestants didn't want to antagonise the channel and the production house), "After eviction from Bigg Boss our lives have changed completely." The Evicted Contestants Find Difficult To Maintain The Status! "Gone are the days when we could safely travel by public transport like local trains and BEST buses in Mumbai, now we have to travel only by cabs to maintain the status and our lifestyles. We have to spend on various additional stuff after our stint on the reality show, which has doubled our daily expenses." Gehana Vasisth Says… Gehana Vasisth, who was in news for various controversial statements regarding Bigg Boss contestant (especially Arshi Khan) and was also in limelight regarding her entry on the show, was quoted by the website as saying, "At least two contestants have been openly complaining about this discriminatory treatment by the channel and production house vis-a-vis contestants." Gehana Adds… "They were used by the channel as extras to prop up the show while the winners were fixed. Now the channel is delaying the payment to the extras and some other contestants." An Evicted Contestant Says… Another evicted contestant told, "The channel should have paid us so that we can spend on all this stuff. Post eviction, contestants get invited by media persons for press interviews and similar media-related events." Contestants Have To Spend Huge Amount Of Garments & Transportations! "I have spent Rs 10,000/- on cab fare in the last 3 weeks after my eviction. The channel wanted us to get our own garments for the finale. Such garments cost a fortune. How does the channel expect us to pay from our own pockets for such expenses?" The Channel Provided Garments To Finalists And Not Others! Regarding the payment, the contestant said, "the contestant further said, "They won't even give us a fixed date for the disbursement of payment. If they had initially given me a fixed date, I could have made adjustments, but the production people just kept saying next week, next week, and so on." They provided garments to celebrities (who could afford the expenses) for the finale, but commoners were asked to get their own outfits! Why Such Differentiation, Asks A Contestant! The contestant asks, "Why are the channel and the production house differentiating between the commoners and celebs, when it comes to providing outfits."

Bigg Boss 11 Winner Shilpa Dances Her Heart Out At Rashmi Sharma's Bash; Gia, Helly & Others Spotted