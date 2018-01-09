 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Like Seriously?? Sofia Hayat Wants Akash Dadlani To WIN The Show!

Bigg Boss 11 is nearing the end. The grand finale will premiere on January 14. The audiences are eager to know as to who might win the show among the top five contestants - Puneesh Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan and Akash Dadlani.

As we saw in the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan had taunted Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani for placing themselves in the top spot. The duo was saved easily from the eviction and Luv Tyagi got evicted as he was pitted against three popular and strong contestants - Hina, Shilpa and Vikas. Also, Salman was visibly unhappy that Akash is in the finale week (Well, we are too)!

Sofia Hayat Wants Akash Dadlani To WIN Bigg Bos 11! While many celebrities and fans are rooting for Hina, Shilpa and Vikas, as they feel they deserve to win, the ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Sofia wants Akash Dadlani to win the show! Strange, isn't? Akash Deserves To Win! Sofia was quoted by TOI as saying, "I am happy to see my former contestant from superdude in the final of Bigg Boss. He really works hard and deserves some recognition. He deserves to win because of his honesty. He lays it bare all the time." Salman Is Not Happy To See Akash In Finale! Sofia is also not happy with Salman's behaviour towards Akash. She told the leading daily, "Salman is not happy to see him in the finale because Salman hates honest people with integrity." Sofia Adds... "Remember what he did to me. I hope that Akash wins just to prove to Salman and the greater audience that you do not have to suck up to be a winner. I urge my fans also will pray for him to get the trophy." Sofia Sent Powers To Akash! Sofia also made claim, which sounds funny! She said, "Last week Akash was saved because I sent him my powers. Remember Hina and Akash were doing prayers, it was me to send him powers to go to the finale." Sofia Hayat This is not the first time that she has slammed Salman. During Season 10, the model turned actress had said that the show is scripted and the Salman is biased. Well, we must say Sofia knows how to stay in news!

