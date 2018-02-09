 »   »   » Wait What? Bigg Boss 11’s Lovebirds Bandgi Karla & Puneesh Sharma THROWN OUT Of House!

Bandgi & Puneesh

After all the drama in the house, we thought that the couple would not be seen together after the show got over. But, looks like they are genuinely in love with each other! They were seen hanging out and attending parties and events together as well.

Are Bandgi & Puneesh In A Live-in Relationship?

The couple often posts their pictures on their respective social media accounts. According to Tellychakkar report, the couple is in a live-in relationship and in a happy space.

Bandgi & Puneesh Create A Ruckus After Getting Drunk!

However, in one of the parties, Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma got so much drunk that they created a ruckus, which made their neighbours angry.

Puneesh Stayed With Bandgi At Her Place!

A source was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "Puneesh stayed with Bandagi at her place. The two have been frequently partying and lately, the two got so drunk that they went all out and wild at wee hours causing disturbance to the residents staying in the building."

Bandgi & Puneesh Are Hunting For A House!

The source further added, "The society secretary took strict action and showed them the door." It is being said that the couple is taking shelter in a hotel and hunting for a house.

Bandgi & Puneesh Squash The Rumours!

But when the portal got in touch with the couple, they had a different story to say. Bandgi squashed the rumours and said they never lived together and aren't living-in yet, and Puneesh too, echoed the same.

Puneesh Calls It A BIG JOKE!

He said, "This is bullshit. It is fake news and your sources are fake and bullshit. I live in a hotel but alone. I have never lived-in with Bandagi. This is nothing but a big joke."