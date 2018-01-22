 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11’s Lovebirds Bandgi Kalra & Puneesh Sharma Party In Delhi; Reveal Valentine’s Day Plan!

Bandgi & Puneesh Party In Delhi

Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma had shared a few pictures on their social networking accounts as they partied together in Delhi. The couple indeed looked cute together.

Puneesh Praises Bandgi

Regarding Bandgi, Puneesh had told TOI, "She is so beautiful. Where will I ever get a girl like her? People might say that she fell for my money, but I know that she really loves me."

Puneesh’s Parents Are Happy With Their Relationship

"And if you feel that other couples on Bigg Boss were faking it, I would not know. All I can say is, we are not faking it. My parents are very happy about our relationship."

Bandgi & Puneesh Are Planning For A Romantic Getaway

Regarding their relationship, Bandgi had told Spotboye that they are headed in the right direction. She was also happy to spend much time together. The couple is also planning a romantic getaway to make up for lost time (Bandgi was eliminated early from the Bigg Boss 11 house, while Puneesh made it to top 5).

Bandgi & Puneesh Valentine’s Day Plan

Regarding the destination, Bandgi was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "It's Bali, as I have always wanted to go there. We will be flying out in February around my birthday and Valentine's Day."

PunGi

It has to be recalled that Bandgi and Puneesh had already planned for a holiday together while they stayed in the Bigg Boss 11 house. Even the host of the show, Salman Khan was seen trolling Bandgi and Puneesh regarding their Bali vacation!

Salman Teases Puneesh

After Bandgi was out of the house, Salman was seen teasing Puneesh that Bandgi and Rocky (who was seen as a guest on stage) have bonded well (during family task) and are planning to go to Bali together!

Puneesh & Bandgi Talk About Their Wedding

Meanwhile, the couple was on the way to the playboy club and doing live chat with fans. A few fans asked as to when are they getting married, Puneesh replied that it is too soon for them to get married!