 »   »   » Wait, What? Bigg Boss 11 Lovebirds Puneesh Sharma & Bandgi Kalra To Tie The Knot Soon!

Puneesh & Bandgi To Tie The Knot Soon!

Whenever fans asked the couple was asked about their wedding, they refused to comment on it. Well, looks like now the couple has decided to take their relationship to the next level as there are reports that they are all set to get married next year.

Bandgi Is In Delhi To Meet Puneesh’s Family!

The couple is in Delhi now and Bandgi has revealed her wedding plans while talking to Aaj Tak! Bandgi was quoted as saying, "I've come to see my in-laws' place. I am here to meet and spend some time with Puneesh's family."

Bandgi & Puneesh To Get Married By The End Of This Year Or Next Year!

She further added, "Right now, there's nothing fixed about our wedding. It can happen either by the end of this year or next year." Well, this is big news for PuNgi fans!

Pungi

Puneesh has shifted to Mumbai. It is said that the couple have been living together from last three months. Bandgi also revealed that Puneesh wants her to get into acting and then plan for the wedding.

Bandgi

Bandgi has been offered a few television shows and films. Apparently, she is likely to sign a film and a couple of television shows, out of which one is a mythological drama.

Puneesh & Bandgi

It has to be recalled that Bandgi and Puneesh were recently in news for copying Virat Kohli and Anuskha Sharma's picture. They were trolled on social media and a few even called them ‘copycats'.