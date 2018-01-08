 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Salman Warns Shilpa; Journalists To Question The Contestants; Shilpa Get Teary-eyed!

This is the LAST Weekend Ka Vaar episode as the audiences will witness Bigg Boss 11 Grand Finale, next week. Since Bigg Boss 11 is inching towards the finale, Salman Khan asks the housemates as to what they will miss in the house.

Luv tells that he will miss the wake up song, while Hina tells that she will miss the peace in the house. Shilpa tells that she will miss Salman Khan and Bigg Boss' voice (and definitely not Akash Dadlani). Read on to know the highlights of the latest episode and what's in store in the upcoming episode...

Appy Fizz Caller Questions Shilpa The last Appy Fizz Caller of the week asks question to Shilpa as to why she doesn't participate in the tasks. Also, she asks whether Shilpa is overconfident about her fans (that they would vote for her anyhow)! Salman Warns Shilpa! Shilpa tries to defend herself, while Hina and Vikas agree with the caller. Puneesh supports Shilpa. Even Salman warns Shilpa to be active. He asks Shilpa not to underestimate other contestants' fans, as they (fans) are putting all efforts to vote for the contestants. LAST Sultani Akhada: Puneesh Vs Akash Salman Khan announces the last Sultani Akhada between Akash Dadlani and Puneesh Sharma - the pagal-premi jodi! Akash loses both the rounds and Puneesh wins the Sultani Akhada. Sidharth & Manoj’s Masti With BB 11 Contestants Aiyaary actors, Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee enter the house and engage housemates in a fun activity. The contestants have to sit on the gym ball and kick the balls which have the picture of other contestants. Akash and Vikas win the game. Vikas Is Aiyaary Of Bigg Boss 11 House! The actors also ask the contestant to name the Aiyaary (behrupiya) of the house. The housemates name Vikas Gupta as he manages to get people by his side by manipulating things very cleverly! Rakul, Sidharth & Manoj With Salman Also, the actors join Salman Khan and Rakul Preet (Aiyaary lead actress) on stage. All the four actors have some fun on stage. While Sidharth is made to say Bhojpuri dialogue, Rakul becomes lady Dabangg. Manoj dances for Mitun Da's song. Contestants Count Their Votes Salman Khan then asks the contestants to count their votes from the ballot box, while Puneesh helps them! Shilpa gets 660 votes and Hina receives 464 votes. Vikas and Luv gets less number of votes compared to Shilpa and Hina. Luv Tyagi Gets Eliminated While Vikas receives 428 votes, Luv gets 393 votes. Since Luv gets least number of votes, he gets eliminated. Salman and other contestants bid goodbye to Luv by wishing him good luck. Commoners Vs Celebrities Salman Khan asks as to why in the 14th week, they started groupism (commoners and celebrities). Puneesh accepts that he was wrong and even apologises. The live voting is done as to whom the audiences want to see as winner - Commoner or Celebrity. Live Voting: Viewers Want Celebrity To Win The Show! Puneesh is asked to give speech representing commoners, while Hina represents celebrities. While Puneesh gets 55% votes, Hina gets 79% votes. Journalists To Question Contestants In the upcoming episodes, the contestants will be seen facing questions from a bunch of journalists who will ask tricky questions to the contestants. Shilpa Gets Teary-eyed As per the latest promo, Shilpa is criticised by her co-contestant as Hina tells that someone cannot win the show by just cooking. She adds that if that was so, then she too would have learnt cooking! Bigg Boss Is Not Khatron Ke Khiladi! Looks like even Vikas and Akash criticise Shilpa, as Shilpa was seen teary-eyed! One of the journalist even ask Hina that she can't win the show just by showing she has done the tasks as it is not Khatron Ke Khiladi!

