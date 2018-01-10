 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Luv Lied About His Votes; Vikas Tricks Shilpa, But She Wins; Arshi Gets Special Power!

The countdown for Bigg Boss 11 finale has begun. Only five contestants - Puneesh Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan, Akash Dadlani are in the house. Out of five, one contestant will be getting eliminated soon during the mid-week elimination!

As we revealed, Arshi Khan has returned to the house. She will be seen as 'sanchalak' of the latest task and will also judge the contestants' performances. Read on to know the highlights of the latest episode. Also, check out what's in store in the upcoming episode...

Akash Apologises To Shilpa Akash is seen apologising to Shilpa. He confesses to her that he wanted to become number and for that he stepped onto someone's toes to go ahead. He then tells Shilpa that he loves her a lot. They both hug and Shilpa accepts his apology. Shilpa Complains About Akash To Puneesh But the next day, as soon as the morning song plays, Akash tries to forcefully hug Shilpa and pulls her cheeks. She doesn't like it and asks Puneesh to stop Akash. Akash Upset With Shilpa Akash is upset and says Shilpa is two faced. Akash then tells Shilpa that she hit on his b*tt and sexually harassed him. Shilpa is shocked with his allegations; while Puneesh asks Akash to stop else he will leave the house after being slapped by a girl! Did Luv Lie About His Votes? The ballot box was still in the house. Seeing which, Puneesh and Vikas decide to count Luv Tyagi's votes. They find out that Luv had lied about his votes and he actually got only 293 votes, and not 393! Vikas Vikas tells everyone about it, while Hina and Shilpa feel that he might have told the numbers wrongly by mistake. Hina even tells that she too might have mistaken and told more numbers (votes)! Who Is The Meanest Person In The House? Bigg Boss then announces about the new task. The contestants have to pick the meanest amongst them. With mutual agreement, they decide on Akash Dadlani. Arshi Re-enters The House Arshi Khan re-enters the house. But this time, she is back in the house only to judge the contestants for the task. She will also be seen as sanchalak of the task. Meanest Person Win Certain Amount! Through the task, the contestants get a golden opportunity to win a certain amount. The housemates can have that amount they have earned but for that he or she will have to prove he or she is the ‘meanest' of all! Puneesh Plans To Destroy Shilpa's Slippers! At first Puneesh gets a chance to prove meanest as he plans to destroy all the slippers that Shilpa had! He tries to but fails as Shilpa asks him not to destroy her belongings! Shilpa Wants To Destroy Vikas' T-shirts! Then, Shilpa gets a chance to prove meanest as she plans to destroy Vikas' five t-shirts/jackets. She wants to destroy his t-shirts by putting them in paint can! Vikas emotionally blackmails Shilpa not to do so, as he has got a jacket (which shilpa had) as a gift. Vikas' Masterplan To Stop Shilpa From Performing The Task Just when everyone thought Shilpa will be performing the task, she gives up! Vikas happily keeps back his t-shirts/jacket. He even tells Hina that he didn't get any gift and he wanted to see whether Shilpa will do the task or not! Vikas Tricks Shilpa, But She Wins By Becoming 'Mahaan'! Well, by doing this, Vikas thought he failed Shilpa, but the fact is she won the task! Because fans are seen praising her for not being cruel/mean! Shilpa once again became ‘mahaan', while Vikas lost it by becoming a liar. Arshi Gets Special Power! We assume, Arshi will get special power to announce the winner of the task and she might name Akash as the meanest person in the house. Bigg Boss might ask him to take the amount and leave the house! Well, it is just our guess! Stay locked to this space for the latest update of the task.

Wedding Bells! Are Prince Narula & Yuvika Choudhary Already ENGAGED?