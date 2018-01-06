 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Luv Tyagi Eliminated; Feels Shilpa Shinde Will Win; Rani, Sidharth & Manoj Join Salman

Bigg Boss 11 finale is nearing and only six contestants (out of 18 contestants) are left in the house. Now the war is between three commoners (Luv Tyagi, Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani) and three celebrities (Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan).

As we saw in the latest episode, all the four nominated contestants Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde, Luv Tyagi and Hina Khan, were sent to the mall. The crowd went berserk as soon as they so the contestants.

Shilpa, Hina, Vikas & Luv At The Mall The situation went out of control and the voting couldn't take place in the presence of the contestants. Bigg Boss revealed that they had to take the contestants back to the house, but the voting process continued as the contestants were back in the house. (Image Source: Twitter) Akash & Puneesh Chill In BB House Bigg Boss also showed as to how Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani were chilling, when the other contestants were busy at the mall. Puneesh and Akash even lied to the contestants that they had pizza and Appy Fizz. Luv Feels Shilpa Will Win The Show! Meanwhile, Vikas revealed to Puneesh and Akash, as to how huge the crowd was in the mall. Puneesh and Akash were surprised. Luv even said that Shilpa had a lot of fans and she will win the show! He even added that Hina also had a lot of fans. Luv Received Least Number Of Votes! According to a few sources Luv has received less number of votes and has been eliminated. The Khabari tweeted, "EXCLUSIVE- Shocked! Luv has been evicted from the house and failed to make it to top 5. Luv Tayagi's journey has come to an end. His journey was amazing 👍👏 RT 🔁 and Likes ♥️ if you are sad #bb11 #BiggBoss11 #WeekendKaVaar." Luv Eliminated! @BiggBossNewz also tweeted, "Luv Eliminated." As we revealed a few fans felt it was unfair for the makers to opt for ballot voting (in Mumbai mall) as Vikas, Shilpa and Hina are already stars and will get good votes. Also, they felt makers had trapped Luv, as they wanted to save Vikas! Rani, Sidharth & Manoj On Bigg Boss 11 Meanwhile, in Weekend Ka Vaar, we will see three special guests - Rani Mukherjee, Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpai, joining the host of the show, Salman Khan. Rani With Salman Rani Mukherjee will be seen promoting her film Hichki, while Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpai will be promoting their film, Aiyaary. All the three of them will be seen having fun with the host, Salman! Rani With Bigg Boss 11 Contestants Rani Mukherjee will also be seen entering the house and interacting with the contestants. Rani, Sidharth and Manoj will be giving a fun task to the contestants. Rani will also be asking the housemates have to mimics their co-contestants. Shilpa Mimics Hina! Vikas will be seen mimicking Akash by doing some really crazy steps, while Shilpa will be seen mocking Hina Khan by telling her dialogue that she is perfect!



