 »   »   »  BB 11’s Master Mind Vikas Gupta To Enter Bigg Boss 12 House For ‘Sach Ka Samna’ To Spice Up The Game

What Vikas Wants To Say To The Housemates?

When asked as to what he wants to say and to whom, Vikas said, "If you've seen the episode that was telecast on Tuesday, people have forgotten that it's also a house where ‘people' are living and not just a game. They seem to forget that nothing is more important than people. There's full-fledged maar-peet going in the house."

Vikas Expresses Disappointment Regarding The Tasks

"There's a way a task has to happen. Task kis cheez ke liye hota hai? Ya toh luxury budget ke liye ya captain ban'ne ke liye. But that doesn't mean that to fulfil that task you don't even pay attention to what you or anyone else is doing. You play a game as a game. But the way these people are going woh maar-peet, the game has gone into a totally different zone and that's what I want to point out to certain contestants."

Current Lot Is Not Behaving Appropriately

The ex-Bigg Boss contestant feels the current lot in the house is not behaving appropriately in the spirit of the game. He says, "In fact, a few people there in the house also seem to forget that on the weekend they will be facing Salman sir. Unko yeh bhi yaad nahi rehta hai. They don't understand that people are watching them. Won't they see this inhumanity that they are indulging in? That is very stressful."

BB Brings Out The Worst In People

He further adds, "Uss ghar ki ek aadat hai ki woh achhe logon ko zyada din rehne nahi deta hai. I want to tell some people that. Woh ghar aap mein bahut badlaav lata hai. It brings out the worst in people because most of them are doing bad things around you. But the strength of a person lies in him or her being and doing good despite others being bad. Aap sabko apni achhayi se jeetein."

Vikas Praises Urvashi

Vikas says that he likes Urvashi. He was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I like Urvashi. Woh dabi hui hai zyada bolti nahi hai. But whatever she says, I like that. Uski jo honesty hai, that appeals to me."

About Dipika, KVB & Neha

"Dipika Kakar was very good but abhi uska koi task hua hai jo ki mujhe dekhna hai usne kaise kiya hai. Then Neha Pendse is playing the game in a very mature way. Karanvir Bohra is also level-headed and playing in a mature way. They are not fighting with everybody. They are performing well and behaving well with everyone and conducting themselves with a lot of grace."

Vikas Miffed With Anup

Vikas is miffed with Anup Jalota. He says, "Anup Jalota, I am hugely disappointed within the last 2-3 episodes. In the beginning, when he had said that he wanted Deepika to be the captain, that was good because she will remain level headed he said and he took a stand on that. Now when it's not his choice and others want to say something, he's keeping mum."

As Anup Is Elder, Vikas Feels He Should Take A Stand When Things Are Going Wrong

"You are an elderly, mature person, aap bataoge nahi logon ko ki task theek se karo? Agle ki aankh mein mat maro, lag sakti hai! When someone elderly does something as per their convenience, then one starts questioning their badapan. Tab lagta hai ki kaahe ke liye bade ho. I feel that is where he's lacking now. He doesn't say anything about anything, which is not right."

Vikas Advices The Contestants As Follows:

# Dipika: He calls for being dual faced.

# KVB: He expresses his disappointment in his lack of leadership qualities and asks him to stop trying to help everyone and play his game.

# Sreesanth: He advises him to have more of sportsmanship qualities and play the game better. He also asks him to control over his temperament.

# Srishty & Saurabh: Warns them as they have not seen them much being into the game.

# Shivashish: He says that although he is strong, his true personality is not seen and it seems to be going haywire.

# Neha: He says Neha must have her own opinion.