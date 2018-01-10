 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 Mid-week Elimination: Akash Dadlani Gets Evicted!

Bigg Boss 11 is inching towards the finale. The grand finale is scheduled to premiere on January 14. Only five contestants - Puneesh Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan, Akash Dadlani are in the house. As we revealed out of five, one contestant will be getting eliminated soon during the mid-week elimination!

According to the latest update, Akash Dadlani has been eliminated from the Bigg Boss 11 house.

5 Finalists We had already reported that all the five contestants were nominated for eviction. Arshi Khan had entered the house. She is seen as ‘sanchalak' of the latest task and will also judge the contestants' performances in the latest task. (Image source: Bigg Boss Twitter) Who Is The 'Meanest' Contestant In The House? Through the task, one contestant gets a golden opportunity to win a certain amount. For this, he or she will have to prove is the ‘meanest' of all other contestants in the house. Has Akash Won The Task? As we saw, Shilpa and Puneesh fail to prove themselves meanest. We assumed that Arshi, who is given special power, will declare Akash as the meanest contestant in the house! He might also take the amount and leave the house! Akash's Journey Akash's journey in the Bigg Boss house has been crazy! Although he made people laugh (with his songs/raps), he had irritated many by behaving weird. Of late, he is also seen going against Shilpa, which people are not at all liking! Akash Dadlani! Akash was also in news for forcefully hugging and kissing Shilpa. She had even asked him to maintain distance from her. Well, somehow Akash managed to stay in limelight and reached the finale week! Salman & Akash He also took first spot during the nomination task, which didn't go well with Salman Khan as well. It seemed like Salman was unhappy that Akash is in the finale week.

Bigg Boss 11: Luv Lied About His Votes; Vikas Tricks Shilpa, But She Wins; Arshi Gets Special Power!