 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Vikas, Shilpa & Hina Play Pati, Patni Aur Woh; Salman Announces BB Fizzy Awards!

In the previous episode, Salman Khan announced Priyank Sharma's eviction, which did not shock the contestants, as it was expected. But, Luv Tyagi (who was also nominated) couldn't believe that he got saved over Priyank!

Also, Bandgi Kalra, Shilpa's brother, Hina's boyfriend (Rocky) and Akash's mother were seen grilling the other contestants. The audiences also voted (live poll) for the Best Entertainer, Shilpa Shinde. Here are the highlights of the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode...

Salman’s Damakedaar Performance Salman Khan enters the stage dancing to the melody of songs. Meanwhile, the contestants are excited to see the garden area decorated. Salman then teases Vikas that whoever is close to him gets evicted (as Priyank got evicted recently). Contestants’ New Year's Resolutions The contestants play the game where each contestant writes New Year's resolutions for the other contestants. Each contestant has to read the letter and guess who has written the resolutions for them. Vikas, Shilpa & Hina Play Pati, Patni Aur Woh! Salman then asks Vikas, Shilpa and Hina to play a scene in which Vikas was seen playing the role of Pati, Shilpa played his wife (Patni) and Hina was seen as Vikas' girlfriend (Woh). The three of them perform their roles beautifully, while everyone enjoys watching them. Appy Fizz Caller’s Question For Shilpa The Appy Fizz caller of the week questions Shilpa as to why she felt Vikas would be leaving the house in the 14th week. Shilpa justifies saying that it was for fun and she didn't mean it seriously! Maha Akhada: Team Shilpa Vs Hina Salman then asks all the contestants to meet in the Sultani Akhada, for Maha Akhada. He asks Shilpa and Hina to choose the teams. Shilpa chooses Puneesh and Luv, while Hina chooses Vikas and Akash. Hina's team wins the Maha Akhada. Comedian Balraj Entertains The Contestants & Viewers Comedian Balraj from Entertainment Ki Raat enters the house. He makes everyone laugh by making fun of each contestant. He also informs the contestants that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are married; while Hina and others find that difficult to believe. Bigg Boss Fizzy Awards Salman announces Bigg Boss Fizzy Awards. Akash Dadlani wins Most Ladaku contestant of the house and Flip Of The Year awards. Hina Khan wins the Drama Queen award. Luv Tyagi Is Double Dholki! While Vikas beats Hina and bags the Sarvagyaani award, Luv Tyagi wins the Double Dholki Award. Puneesh and Akash win the Pagal Premi Jodi award. Shilpa doesn't win any award and Salman asks her whether she feels bad for the same! Contestants Enjoy Their New Year Party! The contestants then enjoy cutting a cake and drinking champagne. Post the celebration, Hina and Luv are seen discussing their new year's resolutions written for one another. Hina doesn't like Luv's bossy advise.

(Images Source: Colors TV)

