 »   »   »  Here’s How Bigg Boss 11’s Priyank Sharma & Benafsha Soonawala Reacted To Their Dating Rumours!

Related Articles
- Bigg Boss 11’s Priyank Sharma Is Head Over Heels In Love With Benafsha Soonawala!
- Hina Khan Throws A Fitness Challenge At Her Boyfriend Rocky, Luv Tyagi & They Complete It!
- Arshi Khan Didn’t Receive Prize Money From Vikas Gupta As Promised; The Producer Gets Trolled!
- Arshi Khan Clarifies About Her Controversial Tweet On Shahid Afridi, Says It Was A ‘Mistake’!
- Hina Khan Targeted Again! The Actress Trolled For Flaunting Bold Outfit During Ramzan!
- Vikas Gupta Slams A Troller For Posting Abusive Comment; Asks Fans To Show Some Attention!
- Hina Khan Says Social Media & Trollers Are Faceless; It Doesn't Bother Her At All
- Hina Khan & Luv Tyagi Meet Again, This Time They Have A Message For LuvIna Fans!
- Bigg Boss 11’s Hina Khan Bags Rajiv Gandhi Global Excellence Award 2018
- Trollers Won’t Spare Her! Hina Khan Trolled For Ramadan Post; The Actress Gives A Befitting Reply
- You Will Be Surprised To Know What Shilpa Shinde Wants To With Her Bigg Boss 11 Prize Money!
- Shilpa Shinde Asks Fans To Stop Fighting As Bigg Boss Is Over, Says She Likes Hina Khan!
Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawala got popular after their Bigg Boss stint. The actor was linked to Benafsha, when he was inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. But after they were out from the house, they clarified that they are just friends.
But recently, the couple were again in news! It was said that Priyank is head over heels in love with Benafsha.
Priyank & Benafsha Are Dating!
A source was quoted by IWM Buzz as saying, "Priyank and Benafsha have been dating for a long time now. They make for a very cute couple and share a great companionship."
Priyank & Ben Rubbish Their Dating Rumours
When Priyank and Benafsha were asked about the same, both denied the rumours. While Benafsha called it a bulls***t news, Priyank said that they are great friends and nothing more. The actor even added that he is currently focussing on his work and career.
Ben Is Busy With Studies & Job!
Benafsha was quoted by Bollywoodlife as saying, "It's bulls***t news. More single than single gets. I have a university where I'm studying post graduation and a very happy go lucky MTV VJ job."
‘Not Ready To Take Any Relationship Stress’
She further added, "Not ready to take any relationship stress. I don't know who's trying to create petty controversies by spreading this. When I'm in a relationship I'll proudly announce it. You guys know I don't do anything in hiding."
‘Me & Ben Are Great Friends & Nothing More!’
On the other hand, Priyank Sharma told ABP, "Me and Benafsha are not dating. I have mentioned a lot of times that we are great friends and nothing more."
Priyank Is Focussed On Work & Career!
"In my life I am in a great zone where I am focused on my work and my professional life and I will continue to do the same. Be it Hina Khan and Preetika, I share a great friendship zone with them as well. And I am very happy to surround myself with these positive souls."
The Actor Is Enjoying His Single And Crazy Life
On his Instagram account, he also shared a couple of videos (in which he was seen dancing with a bottle in his hand) and wrote, "Cheers to my single and crazy life ✌🏻🤪 #workaholic #gratitude. p.s. thanks @nititaylor for capturing my madness 🤪."
Priyank’s Shows
On work front, Priyank will be seen in Vikas-Ekta's web series, Punch Beat. The actor will also be seen on TV show, Laal Ishq that features, Preetika Rao and Niti Taylor in the lead roles.
Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3: Parth Samthaan, Niti Taylor & Others Bid Emotional Goodbye To The Audiences!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.