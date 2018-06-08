English
 »   »   »  Here’s How Bigg Boss 11’s Priyank Sharma & Benafsha Soonawala Reacted To Their Dating Rumours!

Here’s How Bigg Boss 11’s Priyank Sharma & Benafsha Soonawala Reacted To Their Dating Rumours!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawala got popular after their Bigg Boss stint. The actor was linked to Benafsha, when he was inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. But after they were out from the house, they clarified that they are just friends.

    But recently, the couple were again in news! It was said that Priyank is head over heels in love with Benafsha.

    Priyank & Benafsha Are Dating!

    A source was quoted by IWM Buzz as saying, "Priyank and Benafsha have been dating for a long time now. They make for a very cute couple and share a great companionship."

    Priyank & Ben Rubbish Their Dating Rumours

    When Priyank and Benafsha were asked about the same, both denied the rumours. While Benafsha called it a bulls***t news, Priyank said that they are great friends and nothing more. The actor even added that he is currently focussing on his work and career.

    Ben Is Busy With Studies & Job!

    Benafsha was quoted by Bollywoodlife as saying, "It's bulls***t news. More single than single gets. I have a university where I'm studying post graduation and a very happy go lucky MTV VJ job."

    ‘Not Ready To Take Any Relationship Stress’

    She further added, "Not ready to take any relationship stress. I don't know who's trying to create petty controversies by spreading this. When I'm in a relationship I'll proudly announce it. You guys know I don't do anything in hiding."

    ‘Me & Ben Are Great Friends & Nothing More!’

    On the other hand, Priyank Sharma told ABP, "Me and Benafsha are not dating. I have mentioned a lot of times that we are great friends and nothing more."

    Priyank Is Focussed On Work & Career!

    "In my life I am in a great zone where I am focused on my work and my professional life and I will continue to do the same. Be it Hina Khan and Preetika, I share a great friendship zone with them as well. And I am very happy to surround myself with these positive souls."

    The Actor Is Enjoying His Single And Crazy Life

    On his Instagram account, he also shared a couple of videos (in which he was seen dancing with a bottle in his hand) and wrote, "Cheers to my single and crazy life ✌🏻🤪 #workaholic #gratitude. p.s. thanks @nititaylor for capturing my madness 🤪."

    Priyank’s Shows

    On work front, Priyank will be seen in Vikas-Ekta's web series, Punch Beat. The actor will also be seen on TV show, Laal Ishq that features, Preetika Rao and Niti Taylor in the lead roles.

    Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3: Parth Samthaan, Niti Taylor & Others Bid Emotional Goodbye To The Audiences!

    Story first published: Friday, June 8, 2018, 19:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 8, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue