 »   »   »  Here’s How Bigg Boss 11’s Priyank Sharma & Benafsha Soonawala Reacted To Their Dating Rumours!

Priyank & Benafsha Are Dating!

A source was quoted by IWM Buzz as saying, "Priyank and Benafsha have been dating for a long time now. They make for a very cute couple and share a great companionship."

Priyank & Ben Rubbish Their Dating Rumours

When Priyank and Benafsha were asked about the same, both denied the rumours. While Benafsha called it a bulls***t news, Priyank said that they are great friends and nothing more. The actor even added that he is currently focussing on his work and career.

Ben Is Busy With Studies & Job!

Benafsha was quoted by Bollywoodlife as saying, "It's bulls***t news. More single than single gets. I have a university where I'm studying post graduation and a very happy go lucky MTV VJ job."

‘Not Ready To Take Any Relationship Stress’

She further added, "Not ready to take any relationship stress. I don't know who's trying to create petty controversies by spreading this. When I'm in a relationship I'll proudly announce it. You guys know I don't do anything in hiding."

‘Me & Ben Are Great Friends & Nothing More!’

On the other hand, Priyank Sharma told ABP, "Me and Benafsha are not dating. I have mentioned a lot of times that we are great friends and nothing more."

Priyank Is Focussed On Work & Career!

"In my life I am in a great zone where I am focused on my work and my professional life and I will continue to do the same. Be it Hina Khan and Preetika, I share a great friendship zone with them as well. And I am very happy to surround myself with these positive souls."

The Actor Is Enjoying His Single And Crazy Life

On his Instagram account, he also shared a couple of videos (in which he was seen dancing with a bottle in his hand) and wrote, "Cheers to my single and crazy life ✌🏻🤪 #workaholic #gratitude. p.s. thanks @nititaylor for capturing my madness 🤪."

Priyank’s Shows

On work front, Priyank will be seen in Vikas-Ekta's web series, Punch Beat. The actor will also be seen on TV show, Laal Ishq that features, Preetika Rao and Niti Taylor in the lead roles.