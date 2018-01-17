 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Priyank Sharma & His Ex Divya Agarwal On MTV’s Shows!

Bigg Boss 11 contestan, Priyank Sharma ex-girlfriend, Divya Agarwal will be seen hosting MTV's show, Date To Remember. It is a dating-based reality show with 18 girls and 9 boys as its contestants, who will be on the journey to find love.

On the other hand, Priyank too, will be seen on MTV's show, Troll Police (which brings celebrities and their trolls face-to-face). Read on to know what Priyank and Divya have to say about their shows...

Why Divya Is Doing Date To Remember? Divya was quoted by IE as saying, "The major reason why I am in the show is the fact that I have been a participant in a relationship-based show. I understand the loopholes and consequences of being in a situation. I will be able to guide contestants through their emotional journey on the show. It is a right opportunity." Why Divya Entered Bigg Boss 11 House? It has to be recalled that Divya had been on Bigg Boss (during a family task), broke up with Priyank. Talking about the episode, Divya said, "It was hard for me. The reason why I went in the house was solely to give him a reality check on what was happening in the world outside and to help him play accordingly." Divya Says… "There were also rumours that I am against Hina Khan and Luv Tyagi but I just told him Vikas Gupta is a true friend as I know them and their friendship since a very long time and I could see how Vikas' family was getting affected with Priyank. The break up was necessary inside the house as the controversy began inside it and we started off in a reality show." Priyank On MTV’s Troll Police Meanwhile, Priyank will be seen on MTV's show, Troll Police. It has to be recalled that in the Bigg Boss 11 house, Priyank was questioned about his sexual orientation with contestants throwing homophobic slurs. Priyank Says… Priyank revealed that the trolls on his sexual orientation and character do affect him. He was quoted by IANS as saying, "I think having an opinion or criticism is fine, but attacking someone's character is not acceptable. As a celebrity, I am open to criticism but there is a huge difference between criticism and insult." Priyank Says Trolls Affect Him! He further added, "Trolls on my sexual orientation and character do affect me. Even if I decide to ignore it my loved ones are affected by it which bothers the most more than the trolls." Priyank Sharma On Troll Police Priyank was quoted by IANS as saying, "Through MTV Troll Police, I would like to convey this to people who troll celebrities under the pretext of giving a point of view that if you wish to have fun by insulting others, then you need to pay for it."

(With IANS Inputs)

