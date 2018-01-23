 »   »   » CONFIRMED! Bigg Boss 11’s Priyank Sharma In Vikas Gupta & Ekta Kapoor’s Web Series!

Priyank & Vikas At Arshi’s Grand Party

Priyank Sharma, Vikas Gupta, Jyoti Kumari, Sabyasachi Satpathy, Mehajabi Siddiqui and Akash Dadlani attended a grand party that was hosted by Arshi Khan in Mumbai on January 22. (Image Source: Twitter)

Priyank Sharma Not Doing KJo’s Student Of The Year 2

During the party, Priyank Sharma was asked about his projects. When the media asked whether he is doing Karan Johar's film, Student Of The Year 2, the actor denied the news.

Priyank Sharma Says…

He was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "I knew this question will come. But nothing like this is happening. I just met him (Karan Johar) for a casual party."

Priyank In Ekta & Vikas’ Web Series!

Although he will not be seen in KJo's film, his fans can rejoice as he confirmed that he is doing Ekta Kapoor and Vikas Gupta's upcoming web series.

Priyank Is Excited About The Web Series

Priyank told the entertainment website, "I am really excited about this one because it's Ekta mam and of course Vikas. So let's pray." Vikas Gupta, who was also at the party, revealed the details of his upcoming web series.

Vikas Reveals About His New Web Series

Vikas said, "It is one of the biggest web series which India has watched. The technical aspect of the series as well as the graphic used will be beyond people's imagination. We are excited and nervous as well as there is a lot of pressure. It's a teenage series, so we want to maintain a certain standard."

Priyank To Romance Harshita Gaur!

Also, the report suggests that Priyank might up close and personal with TV hottie Harshita Gaur in the series. Vikas was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "We are considering Harshita Gaur for the role. If she's available and things go well... it will be Harshita opposite Priyank, in the series."