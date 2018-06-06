 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 11’s Priyank Sharma Is Head Over Heels In Love With Benafsha Soonawala!

Priyank Is Head Over Heels In Love With Benafsha!

According to IWMbuzz, Priyank is head over heels in love with Benafsha. A source was quoted by the website as saying, "Priyank and Benafsha have been dating for a long time now. They make for a very cute couple and share a great companionship."

Priyank Developed Feelings For Ben In The Bigg Boss 11 House!

It has to be recalled that in the Bigg Boss house, Priyank got too close to Benafsha. In one of the unseen videos of Bigg Boss, Priyank was also seen telling Luv that he had developed feelings for Ben.

Divya Broke Up Because Of Priyank & Ben’s Closeness!

It was said that Divya was hurt and she announced her break up on the show, when she entered the house during a family task. Many of them felt that Benafsha's closeness towards Priyank was the reason for Divya and Priyank's break-up.

Ben Is Not The Reason For DivYank Break-up

After coming out of the Bigg Boss house, Ben had even clarified that she was not the reason for their break-up. She added that she spoke to Divya regarding the same, who said it's not her fault.

Priyank Says He & Ben Are Very Close!

Regarding His Relationship With Benafsha Soonawala, Priyank had told an entertainment portal, "Ben and I are very close. But she is just a friend. We knew each other before entering the house. And after getting in the house, we got to spend much time together."

Ben & Priyank Have A Fight!

A few months ago, Priyank tweeted, "You made me happy before I was going to sleep after a stressful day 🙂🙂🙂🙂🙂 #thankyou ❤️." - (sic). Benafsha shared the tweet and wrote, "Ya that's why you shouldn't fight with me see it gives you stress. Now since you've blocked me from everywhere cause you love me so much call me I've no other place to contact you hahahaha." - (sic)

Priyank Blocks Ben On Social Media!

Regarding their fight, Priyank had told India Today Online, "I have understood how to deal with girls in a better way. I am a person who doesn't want to fight more. Whenever she (Benafsha) fights with me, instead of reacting I stay quiet and I block."

‘He Loves Me Too Much’

He further added, "I got so much upset that time that I could not focus on my work, so instead of getting distracted I just blocked her." Regarding their fight, Ben told India Today Online, "He keeps fighting with me but he keeps coming because he loves me too much."

Ben & Priyank At Vikas Birthday Party

The couple was also seen enjoying together at Vikas Gupta's birthday party. Well, we must say that ‘there's no smoke without fire'! It has to be seen as to what Ben and Priyank have to say regarding the dating report!