 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11’s Priyank Sharma’s Reaction After A Fan Proposed Him Will Make Us Say 'AWW'

A Fan Proposes Priyank Sharma

The girl went down on her knees to propose him with a bunch of roses! With tears in her eyes, she expressed her love for him, "You must be having lot of fans... much better than me, but I love you so much."

Priyank Thanks Her

An overwhelmed Priyank hugged her. He thanked her from the bottom of his heart and said, "I wished I would have seen your text, I missed it. I can't do anything, I feel bad, thank you... thank you so much!"

Priyank Writes…

He shared the video on Instagram and wrote, "And she made the entire jury panel cry today along with me. I just wanna thank you for the kind of emotion you have for me and to all the people who have the mutual feelings."

Priyank Feels Bad As He Fail To Reply To All His Fans

"I just feel a little bad that I fail to reply each one of you since it's next to impossible for me. But just want to tell you all and the entire family of mine that I am really thankful to all of you."

Priyank Is Nothing Without His Fans!

"Without you guys I ain't anything ! It's just makes me nostalgic right now , I LOVE YOU GUYS ❤️ whatever I am becoming and reaching is because of you guys."