 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma Reveals Why He Broke Up With Divya; Is He Doing Naagin 3?

Recently, Priyank Sharma exited from the Bigg Boss 11 house. Priyank was nominated along with Luv Tyagi, but unfortunately, Priyank received less number of votes and was evicted from the house.

Many questions were left unanswered when Priyank was in the house. Although he had clarified in the recent interview that he is single, the reason behind his break-up with Divya Agarwal was unknown. Read on to know what he has to say about Divya, Benafsha Soonawala and his upcoming project...

Regarding His Break-Up With Divya Agarwal In an interview to Spotboye, Priyank reveals, "When I got evicted for the first time, Divya and I had discussed that things are not working out between us. And then I went back into the house rather quickly after that, so I feel some questions had remained in her mind." Divya Had Doubts! "But I have moved on. Perhaps Divya had some things in her mind and she wanted to clear them when she came to the house - but we couldn't communicate much." Priyank Adds... "Also we didn't have phones inside, so I couldn't call her after she left. From my side it was always clear that our relationship is over- and I hope that she too is clear about this now and hereafter." Regarding His Relationship With Benafsha Soonawala "Ben and I are very close. But she is just a friend. We knew each other before entering the house. And after getting in the house, we got to spend much time together." Ben & Hina Are Friends! "We used to support each other in all matters. Yes, I accept that I was bit protective of her. But then, I had the same feeling for Hina. Benafsha left the show, and then I used to be more with Hina." Priyank In Naagin 3? He also clarified that he is single and want to focus on his career. When asked regarding the rumours of him doing Ekta Kapoor's show, Naagin 3, Priyank was surprised. Is Priyank Doing Naagin 3? He was quoted by another entertainment website as saying, "Well, I don't know anything as of now because these rumours are still coming to me and you are the people telling me about it." Priyank Hopes For The Best Priyank further added, "If at all anything like this happens, I will definitely be overwhelmed, but for now all I can do is hope for the best."

Meanwhile, there were also speculations that Sanjeeda Sheikh has been confirmed for Naagin 3 as the main lead. But the actress too sounded surprised with the rumours. She told the entertainment portal, "Is it so? I do not know, this is even news to me."

