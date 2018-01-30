 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11’s Shilpa & Vikas Reunite At Sabyasachi’s Birthday Bash; Clarify About Marriage Rumours!

Shilpa & Vikas

The Bigg Boss 11 fans loved to watch them fight, but they liked them even more when they became friends. A few ardent fans nicknamed them ShiKas and wanted them to marry.

Shilpa & Vikas’ To Tie The Knot?

There were also rumours that the couple might get married on the show (for a task), which of course, didn't happen. Even after the show got over, there were speculations that Shilpa and Vikas were going to tie the knot!

Shilpa & Vikas At Sabyasachi’s Birthday Bash

But, the couple has finally put the wedding rumours to rest. Recently, to celebrate his special day, Sabyasachi organised a bash at Yeda Republic, Juhu.

Bandgi, Puneesh & Shilpa At Sabyasachi’s Birthday Bash

The frenemies, Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta and the lovebirds, Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma of Bigg Boss 11 house attended Sabyasachi's birthday bash. Akash Dadlani, Mehajabi Siddiqui, Jyoti Kumari and Shilpa's brother Ashutosh Shinde too, were spotted at the party.

Shilpa & Vikas’ Cute Moment!

Before partying, the contestants interacted with the media. Shilpa and Vikas, who apparently arrived at the venue at the same time, hugged each other.

But, during the interaction with media, though Vikas was with her, she jokingly said, "Kaun Vikas Gupta, Vikas Gupta kidhar hai?" Vikas was seen teasing her by coming in front of her! This was indeed a sweet moment to watch, especially for ShiKas fans!

Vikas Clarifies About His Wedding Rumour With Shilpa

Also, when Vikas was asked regarding his marriage rumours with Shilpa, he refused to comment on it! But later, when Spotboye asked him about the rumours, he clarified, "Do you really believe that I will marry Shilpa or vice-versa? I have no plans to marry her. This gossip is absolutely preposterous."

Shilpa Clarifies About Her Wedding Rumour With Vikas

Shilpa too, told the entertainment portal, "Kuch bhi! Good that you called me and I hope that this puts wagging tongues to rest that Vikas and I are going to marry is the biggest joke of the year. Some stupid people are spreading this rumour, obviously they have no work."

Shilpa Says….

"It was also being said that we are in a relationship which is also not true. As I told you the other day, I want to stay away from men and have no plans of entering into matrimony for quite some time. Please let me have a life."

‘People Are Just Making Wild Guesses At My Expense!’

"My life has become a joke after Bigg Boss 11. Every now and then I'm hounded about my whereabouts and plans - and it pains to see that people are just making wild guesses at my expense."

Bandgi & Shilpa

Coming back to Sabya's birthday party, Bandgi Kalra shared a picture snapped with Shilpa Shinde, and wrote, "Whenever we meet, we smile ❤️😁 Shilpaaaaa❤️❤️❤️."

Mehajabi & Shilpa

Meanwhile, before partying, Shilpa celebrated her victory with fans, family and friends. Mehajabi was present when Shilpa cut the cake, which had "Winner - Bigg Boss Season 11 Colors" written on it.

Shilpa Writes…

Sharing a picture on Twitter, Shilpa wrote, "In our industry #ShilpaShinde cases keep repeating n what each of her/him needs is support... Ppl whom I cant thank enough in my BBjourney... @RealVinduSingh ji @iampritampyaare @isalilsand @SumitkadeI @RiaRevealed @Payal_Rohatgi @the_sneha @DollyBindra @IamDelnazzIrani #RakhiSawant."