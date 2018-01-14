 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Puneesh Sharma Is The Most Underestimated Finalist; Watch His BB 11 Journey!

Bigg Boss 11 will end today (January 14) and everyone is talking about the three contestants - Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta. The fans and most of the celebrities are rooting for Hina, Vikas and Shilpa!

What about Puneesh Sharma, who was the only commoner who reached the finale? Why he is underestimated among the other three finalists? Have a look at his journey and read on to know why we feel he deserves to win the show...

Puneesh Stood For His Love Puneesh Sharma, the self-proclaimed playboy, initially played the game using a ‘love card'. He and Bandgi Kalra, together planned to fake their love story, which ended up in real. The duo fell in love genuinely. They always supported each other. Puneesh Played Tasks With Determination When Bandgi was with him, many blamed him for playing fake (they felt Puneesh and Bandgi were using love story to move ahead on the show)! After Bandgi left, many considered him weak. But later, he shocked everyone as he played for himself. He played the game with utmost dedication and gave 100% to the tasks. Maintained Good Relationship With Other Contestants He maintained good relationship with other contestants - Hiten Tejwani, Akash Dadlani, Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta. He doesn't hold grudges for too long. He apologises when he is wrong and is thankful when someone helps or supports him. He bonded really well with Akash and Shilpa. Made Fans After Coming To The Show Puneesh, being a commoner, do not have fan base like other three contestants. He won hearts with the above mentioned qualities and earned love (fans) after coming to the show. Puneesh Sharma’s Bigg Boss 11 Journey Puneesh got emotional as he watched his journey in the Bigg Boss house. He is shown his love story with Bandgi Kalra, how he stayed true to himself and maintained friendship with the other contestants.

Puneesh Sharma gets emotional as he re-visits his entire journey in the #BB11 house, one final time! #BB11Finale pic.twitter.com/FcFcp7OxS7 — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 13, 2018

