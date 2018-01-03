 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Rani Mukherjee To Promote Her Comeback Film Hichki On Salman Khan’s Show!

Bigg Boss is a big platform to promote films and shows. We have seen many Bollywood stars promoting their upcoming films on the reality show. Recently, Fukrey Returns team was on the sets to promote the film.

Even Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif promoted their film, Tiger Zinda Hai on the show. In fact, they had even launched the song, 'Dil diya gallan' on the show. According to the latest report, Rani Mukherjee will be seen promoting her comeback film, Hichki on Salman's reality show. Read on to know more...

Rani To Promote Hichki On Salman’s Bigg Boss 11 A source was quoted by IE as saying, "Rani and Salman are extremely fond of each other. They create a laughter riot every time they are together and it will be amazing to see their madness on Bigg Boss 11 where Rani will be promoting her upcoming film Hichki." Salman & Rani Apparently, Salman Khan has watched the promo of Hichki and he seems to have loved it! Hichki trailer was also attached to Salman's blockbuster film, Tiger Zinda Hai. Rani & Salman To Shoot For The Episode Soon According to the report, Rani and Salman will be shooting the episode on January 5. Also, Hichki's trailer will be aired on Bigg Boss as part of the episode. Salman To Share His ‘Hichkis’ It is also said that Salman and Rani are expected to share some interesting secrets about each other in the episode. The source adds, "Rani will be asking Salman to share his ‘Hichkis' - things that he is afraid of, things that unnerve him." Rani Will Ask Salman To Give Reasons Rani will also ask Salman to give reasons for his answers. Well, we are sure the episode is going to be hilarious. We are waiting to watch the beautiful jodi on small screen. Also, it has to be seen whether Rani will enter the house and interact with the contestants.

Bigg Boss 11 finale is just a couple of weeks away. The six contestants - Hina Khan, Puneesh Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Akash Dadlani and Luv Tyagi are currently fighting to win the Ticket To Finale!

As we revealed earlier, Puneesh and Luv have become the contenders of Ticket To Finale, by winning the BB Mountain task. Who do you think will bag the Ticket To Finale? Hit the comment box to share your views...

