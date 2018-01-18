 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Ravi Dubey Shares A Heartfelt Message For Shilpa; Gauhar’s Mom Prayed For Shilpa’s Win

Bigg Boss Season 11 just got over. Shilpa Shinde won hearts because of her caring and generous nature. Not just fans, even a few celebrities showered her with lot of love and supported her, thus making her as the winner of the reality show. Hina Khan is the runner up of the reality show.

Many actors took to social media to congratulate Shilpa. But it was Shilpa's ex-boyfriend, Romit Roy, and Jamai Raja actor, Ravi Dubey that grabbed the eyeballs. Read their tweets, and also check out other actors who wished the actress for her victory...

Ravi Dubey Ravi, who was seen supporting his Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 co-contestant, Hina Khan, shared a picture of Shilpa Shinde snapped with her mother at the finale, and wrote a heartwarming message for Shilpa. Ravi’s Heartwarming Message For Shilpa Ravi wrote, "Dear Shilpa we barely know each other but I am highly impressed with hw u hv been abl to transform evry deadlock u faced in d past few months into a pedestal for growth m inspired by hw u have literally converted poison into medicine,congratulations on the resounding victory :):)" Romit Raj Congratulated Shilpa Shilpa's ex-boyfriend, Romit Raj took to social media after she won the show and wrote, "Most deserving & Best Contestant Wins Tonight with all the love & unconditional support of #Shilpians 🤘🏻God bless 🤘🏻#BB11 #BiggBoss11 #BiggBossFinale #BB11Update #ColorsTV #Fans #BiggBoss #BB11Finale #ShilpaShinde #Shilpa #heartiestcongratulations." Kanika Maheshwari With Shilpa Recently, Shilpa was seen at Rashmi Sharma's party. A few actors took to social media and praised the actress. Congratulating and thanking Rashmi Sharma for the party, Kanika Maheshwari says she had fun with Shilpa, "Enjoyed so much with all the beautiful people and specially Shilpa ..so happy for you .. truly a winner #fun #masti #friends #toomuchfun #partylovers #bigboss11." Roshni Impressed With Shilpa Shakti actress, Roshni Sahota wrote, "Sahi pakde hain "😍 Me and helly wishing Shilpa shinde for winning bigg boss 11. She is truly pure soul, very kind, very friendly and yesterday i got to knw that she like me (surbhi) and watched our show also in the beginning. Lovely persona @hellyshahofficial @shilpashinde_1 @shilpashiinde @msrashmi2002_ #biggboss11 #biggbosswinner #rashmisharmatelefilms #mum48 #shakti #style #blogger #actress #party #entertainment #industry #swaragini #bhabhijigharparhain @shilpa_shinde_official." Gauhar Khan’s Mom Prayed For Shilpa! "So Im back from my vacay! In the meanwhile I read #shilpashinde won biggboss11 .. must say, well done n congratulations 👏Don't know her real Twitter id but my mom prayed 2 rakaat namaz for her to win... Lol! My mom's prayers work!!! Always ..Hahahahahhh Alhamdulillah!✨" Actors Who Congratulated Shilpa After Her Victory: Kritika Kamra "Well done #ShilpaShinde ! Your sheer perseverance, kindness and patience HAD to pay off. Your unprecedented fan following made sure you brought the trophy home. Bravo. Congratulations #Shilpians ! #bb11." Kishwer Merchant Congratulated Shilpa Kishwer, who was supporting Vikas Gupta too, congratulated Shilpa for her victory, "Congratulations to shilpa and all her fans for the superb win .. ?????? #BB11." Arjun Bijlani Congratulated Shilpa Arju Bijlani, who was seen supporting Hina Khan, wrote, "Congratulations #Shilpa shinde for the win .u have a great career awaiting u.all the best.#FANLOVE." Pritam Singh Congratulated Shilpa Ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Pritam Singh took to Twitter, "Congrats #shilpa Shinde for winning #BiggBoss11 and congrats to all the fans and well wishers." Aasif Sheikh Congratulated Shilpa Shilpa's Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai co-actor, Aasif Sheikh took to social media to congratulate her, "Congratulations Shilpa Shinde on Winning #BB11Finale ?" Karan Jotwani Congratulated Shilpa Actor Karan Jotwani wrote, "Congratulations Shilpa Shinde! ?? My mommy and me found your mommy very very cute and adorable! ??." Munmun Dutta Congratulated Shilpa "What a turn of events in #ShilpaShinde 's life. After being banned by almost everyone in the industry, she is the WINNER today. Fantastic! Congratulations galore?? Congrats to @eyehinakhan and @lostboy54 too for making it so far . You both should be proud of urself. #BB11Finale."

