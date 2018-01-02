 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Rocky Says His Bond With Hina Khan Is Very Real!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress, Hina Khan, who is now locked inside the Bigg Boss 11 house, had been dating producer Jaywant Jaiswal aka Rocky since a long time. Although Rocky was seen supporting Hina and visited her on Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, the couple made the relationship official only now, on Bigg Boss.

Rocky is happy that they need not keep their relationship under wraps now! Read on to know more...

Hina & Rocky It has to be recalled that Rocky met Hina Khan in the Bigg Boss house during a family task. Rocky also proposed to Hina and she couldn't control her tears! It was said that Rocky's proposal was a publicity stunt. But Rocky had clarified that his proposal was not planned and it came out with the flow of emotions! Rocky Reveals How Difficult It Was To Stay Away From Hina! Rocky was quoted by IE as saying, "It was obviously a burst of emotions and also the result of staying away from each other for so long. We have been having coffee together every evening, and you can understand how difficult it must be to stay apart like this." Rocky Adds… "All these times, we never spoke about our relationship as we thought it wasn't the right time. The fact that Hina is dating a non-celeb would have resulted in a lot of speculations and we didn't want that." “Our Bond Is Very Real” Rocky was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Our bond is very real and we wanted to keep it that way. But I am glad that this has happened and we can now be ourselves all the time. I hope people continue to love and support us as a couple also." Are Hina & Rocky Going To Get Married? When asked about wedding bells, Rocky laughed and said, "But why do you want to hear the wedding bells?" Before leaving the house, Rocky had also told Hina that he has planned a lot of surprises for her. Rocky’s Surprises For Hina Regarding the same, Rocky said, "There are a lot of surprises which I will not reveal now. One of it she already knows is that I have already got the new iPhone X for her. Hina likes to get surprises and she is a typical girl that way. She is not materialistic or expects expensive gifts, she gets happy with small things in life."

