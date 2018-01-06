 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Rocky Shares Few INTERESTING FACTS About Hina Khan & We Bet You Don’t Know Them!

Bigg Boss 11 is inching towards the finale and only six contestants - Puneesh Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan, Akash Dadlani, Luv Tyagi are left in the house. Among these six contestants, Shilpa and Hina have got huge supporters outside the house.

As Hina's fans trend on twitter with hashtags #HinaDeservesBB11Trophy, Rocky shared a few interesting facts about Hina. He tweeted, "Let me give u a few things u don't know about @eyehinakhan , and u promise you will keep showing your love." Read on to know the interesting facts about your favourite contestant, Hina. Also check out who all are supporting the actress...

FACT #1 Rocky Tweeted, "Fact 1- Hina's favourite song in stress is ‘Ek Kudi Jidda Naam Mohobbat Hai' ... HINA DESERVES BB11 TROPHY." Fact #2 "Fact 2 : @eyehinakhan ‘s latest fav Netflix show is Designated Survivor! Keep Showing Your Love ! HINA DESERVES BB11 TROPHY." FACT #3 "Fact no. 3 - @eyehinakhan wants to visit China (Beijing) but she's scared waha bhookhe peitt Sona padega 🤣 But Pretty soon we'll visit China it's lovely! HINA DESERVES BB11 TROPHY." FACT #4 "Fact 4 - My Girl @eyehinakhan doesn't like the famous sweet Gulaab Jamun . She has only eaten it when my mum's made it for her! 😘 HINA DESERVES BB11 TROPHY And some awesome roshogolla once she comes back ❤️😘." FACT #5 "Fact 5 - Though she's been to the airport many times for connecting flights my girl @eyehinakhan has never been to the middle eastern paradise Dubai . And yes it's also on our list .HINA DESERVES BB11 TROPHY And to travel the world many times around!😄😇✌️." FACT #6 "Fact 6 - @eyehinakhan knows every corner of Oxford Street London , she can literally show you around with exact landmarks n streets. HINA DESERVES BB11 TROPHY And London we miss u , as were there last year !😇✌️ Rohan Mehra Supports Hina Meanwhile, the actress was supported by her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-actors. Rohan Mehra wrote, "A strong personality who believes in herself, stands by her friends, true entertainer and who never gives up inspite of all the odds 👍@eyehinakhan HINA DESERVES BB11 TROPHY." Kanchi Singh Kanchi tweeted, "She is strong, she is straightforward, she is focused, she is stylish... HINA DESERVES BB11 TROPHY." She further wrote, "Such overwhelming support n love by you guys means lot!!!! 400k + tweets! Thank you so much❤️ HINA DESERVES BB11 TROPHY @eyehinakhan." Yash Gera "Dekha ha na #bb11 me kaise logo ne mafiya maṅgi ha apne farzi aansu bahake nomination se safe hone k liy @eyehinakhan se or kafio ko bin bole safe Kia khud ko nominations me karke or bad me unke bad action and words b sune HINA DESERVES BB11 TROPHY @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @JJROCKXX." Hina Deserves BB 11 Trophy He further wrote, "Har kisine apni game kheli,ye show #bb11 jaha,hv 2 play ur own game,Pr is safar me abhi tak r @eyehinakhan ne atleast ghalat words ka istemal to nai Kia(matlab gali galoch se ha) task ha evry1 play dats guḍ bt she nvr use bad words HINA DESERVES BB11 TROPHY @BiggBoss @ColorsTV."

Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta Becomes The Hero! Vikas Comes To Hina's Rescue As Fans Misbehave With Her!