 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 Runner up Hina Clarifies That The Show Is Neither Scripted Nor Biased Towards Shilpa!

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress, Shilpa Shinde was declared the winner of Bigg Boss season 11, while the second place was occupied by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress, Hina Khan.

In an interview to a leading daily, Hina Khan clarified that the show is neither scripted nor biased towards Shilpa Shinde. Here's what Hina Khan has to say about her Bigg Boss 11 journey...

Hina Khan Is Proud Of Herself Talking about her journey in the Bigg Boss house, Hina told TOI, "I am not feeling bad. I used to think that I should at least reach the top five and tried for the same. The house was a roller-coaster ride and the competition was tough. The fact that I could be one of the top two was also a great achievement for me and I am proud of myself." Hina Clarifies That The Show Was NOT Biased Towards Shilpa Fans felt that the show is biased towards Shilpa, Hina clarified, "This is something which happens in real life too with siblings. You feel your parents are favouring them over you, and you complain. It was the same with me." She also added that the game is not scripted. Hina Lost To Shilpa With Just Around A Few Thousand Votes As we saw, Salman informed Hina and Shilpa that the difference between their votes was just around a few thousands. Hina & Inmates Are Planning For A Holiday! Hina also revealed that she and her inmates have decided to go on a holiday." She further added, "We all have fought and abused each other but we also decided that once out of the house, we would forget all that." After the game, she just want to patch up and be friends with the other inmates! Will She Marry Rocky Anytime Soon? It has to be recalled that her boyfriend, Rocky had proposed her on the show. When asked if they are planning to get married, Hina replied, "No, not at all. We have a long way to go."

