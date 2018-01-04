 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Rush To The Mall & Cast Your Vote To Save Shilpa, Vikas, Hina & Luv From Eviction!

Bigg Boss 11 : Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta & Luv to STEP OUT of the house | FilmiBeat

Bigg Boss 11 finale is just a few days away and the competition among the contestants is getting tougher with each passing day. As we all know, only six contestants are in the house - 3 commoners (Luv Tyagi, Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani) and 3 celebrities (Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan).

So far, both commoners and celebrities were playing together and there was no differentiation between them, but now as the finale is nearing, celebrities and commoners have made two groups. This week, nominations happened in a unique way and the contestants were unaware of it. The contestants were asked to rank themselves on the scale of 1 to 6.

Shilpa, Vikas, Hina & Luv Nominated Bigg Boss shocked the contestants by revealing that the housemates who were on the top two spots (Akash and Puneesh) are safe, while the remaining four contestants, who were at 4th to 6th spot (Luv, Shilpa, Hina and Vikas), are nominated for this week's eviction. Voting Lines Closed Bigg Boss also shocked the viewers as the voting lines were closed. Hence, the fans cannot vote to save their favourite contestants who have been nominated. There were speculations that the nominations were fake. BB Mountain Task It was also said that eviction might not happen this week and there might be mid-week eviction. But again, Bigg Boss announced Ticket To Finale task - BB Mountain Task. Two Contenders Of Ticket To Finale Task The two contestants, who will win the BB Mountain Task, will get the opportunity to fight for ticket to finale. And there will be a task which will decide the first finalist. The task is currently being aired on television. Puneesh & Luv Win BB Mountain Task As we revealed, Puneesh Sharma and Luv Tyagi have won the task and have become the contenders of Ticket To Finale task. It was said that anyone from the remaining contestants - Hina, Vikas, Shilpa and Akash might leave the show during the mid-week eviction. Puneesh & Luv Might Go To The Mall A few reports suggested that Puneesh and Luv (the contenders of Ticket To Finale) will get an opportunity to go to the mall (just like how Manu and Manveer got in the previous season) to appeal for the votes. The contestant who gets the maximum number of votes will get the Ticket To Finale or be the first finalist. Hina, Luv, Shilpa & Vikas To Go To The Mall But with the latest promo, the makers have put an end to all the rumours. The eviction will happen this week itself. The nominated contestants - Hina, Luv, Shilpa and Vikas will be brought outside the house to a mall. Ballot Voting To Decide Eviction! The contestants will have to appeal to the live audience (in the mall) to save them from evictions. People in the mall will cast their vote in a ballot box. The contestant, who gets the least number of votes, will be eliminated from the house, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Vindu Dara Singh Vindu Dara Singh had tweeted, "If TICKET TO FINALE or EVICTIONS involves a MALL appearance to appeal for VOTES it's most probably @InorbitMall in VASHI ! SHILPA fans rush there tom to vote @BiggBossNewz #BB11."

According to latest report, the contestants will be sent to the Inorbit Mall, Vashi, today (January 4) evening. Stay tuned to this space for the latest updates of the show...

Bigg Boss 11: Wait, What? Bookies Want Vikas Gupta Or Hina Khan To Win The Show & Not Shilpa Shinde!