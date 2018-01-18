 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11’s Sapna Choudhary’s Dance Programme Creates Ruckus In Morena!

Sapna Choudhary is popular Haryanavi dancer. Fans must be aware that she is also known as 'Anaarkali of Haryana', who earns by performing for people on Haryanvi songs. Sapna's popularity increased post her Bigg Boss stint.

The actress was in Morena to perform, but had to leave early as the crowd became uncontrollable. Read on to know what went wrong...

Sapna’s Dance Performance According to report, Sapna had to perform in a program organised in Morena in Dubey Marriage Garden on Jaura Road. The prices of the tickets were Rs. 400, 500 and 1000. Many People Who Brought Ticket Couldn’t Watch Sapna’s Dance! Many people got the ticket just to catch the glimpse of the actress. Unfortunately, a few of them got entry, while many (who got ticket) were unable to get inside. The Crowd Went Mad! This made the crowd go mad and people started throwing stones. The youth tore the posters. The programme was scheduled for 2 hours, but seeing the situation out of control, Sapna could only perform for half an hour. Sapna Performed Only For Half An Hour Sapna too, was late for one and a half hour. Amidst tight security, the police departed her from Morena. The cops also managed to control the crowd and did not let them enter the venue. A Drunk Man Misbehaved With Bigg Boss 11 Girls! There is also buzz that during Bigg Boss finale, when Sapna, Benafsha, Arshi and other girls were dancing and having fun at a party, a drunk man tried to get close to them! Salman’s Make-up Artist It is said that the drunk man was none other than Salman's make-up artist. The girls became uncomfortable. Salman Khan came to the girls rescue. Salman Comes To The Girls’ Rescue According to Spotboye report, as soon as Salman got to know about this, he sent the make-up artist to Mumbai. It is only later that the girls continued to enjoy the party.

