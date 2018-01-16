 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11’s Second Runner Up Vikas Gupta To Divide Rs 6 Lakhs Between Arshi & Jyoti!

Vikas Gupta may not have won the show, but has won many hearts! The way he played the tasks inside the Bigg Boss 11 house has impressed the viewers. The producer, who was one of the top four finalists, managed to bag the third place.

In the house, Vikas had also made a few friends. He had also promised them that he will be for them forever! Arshi Khan and Jyoti Kumari are two of his friends, with whom he forged a lifetime bond!

Vikas City Task It has to be recalled that in the last task, Vikas City, Vikas was seen as a dictator in the task and if a contestant fail to follow his order and presses the buzzer, Rs 3 Lakhs would be reduced from the main prize money. Vikas Won Rs 6 Lakhs The producer managed to bag Rs 6 Lakhs in the task, as Puneesh Sharma and Shilpa Shinde refused to follow his orders. It was Hina, who cleverly managed Vikas in the task! Vikas To Divide Rs Lakhs Between Arshi & Jyoti Now that the game is over and contestants are out of the house, Vikas revealed that he has decided to give away his prize money to Arshi Khan and Jyoti Kumari by giving reasons. Why He Wants To Give Money To Jyoti? Vikas was quoted by BT as saying, "Yes, I will give them Rs 3 Lakhs each. Jyoti stood by me like a rock when the whole house was against me. She shouted at each one of them saying, 'No one will say a word to my Vikas bhai'." Why He Wants To Give Money To Arshi? He added, "I got so much courage from a 20-year-old girl, who hails from a small town in Bihar. That incident gave me enough strength to survive in the house. Arshi, too, was protective of me. She cared more about me as a friend than the show."

