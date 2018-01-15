 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 Finale: Shilpa & Hina’s Fans Were Disappointed As They Couldn’t Vote During LIVE Voting

Bigg Boss Season 11 finally came to an end. Among top two contestants - Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan, Shilpa was declared the winner. The Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain actress not only bagged the trophy, she also won Rs 44 Lakhs cash prize.

But, as we know, after Salman Khan revealed top two contestants, LIVE voting was announced. Shilpa and Hina fans got another chance to save their favourites through this LIVE voting. But, looks like the Voot app crashed as a few of them couldn't vote for their favourite contestant!

Shilpa & Hina’s Fans Were Disappointed! While a few fans though that the makers were fooling them. As Shilpa was already announced as winner on social media, Hina's fans blamed makers that they wanted Shilpa to win; and Shilpa's fans blamed the makers that they wanted Hina to win the show! The fans took to Twitter to slam the app! Read the tweets... Fans' Tweets Sidra Khan: Haha @BiggBoss voot is not working so shilpa fans can't vote this unfair only shilpa shud Win #BB11Finale.

Varsha Dedia ✈: I logged in like way before ...And I was logged out as soon as voting started 💔 Its Swarna Its Swarna 💫 💎 😎: I refreshed it n all d time same error...In d end d voting thing was missing even within 10 mins. Vishal & Vikas Vishal Pandey: Jhoot bola Tha a Shilpa winner ..get ready for getting trolled for playing with are emotions.

Vikas Singh: VOOT HANGED. Tej Soni "Its was just a fake server and they think we are fool Unfair for #HinaKhan Hina has got the highest amount of vote but #BB11Finale Want shilpa to win it was #FixedWinnerShilpa @eyehinakhan @JJROCKXX @ColorsTV #fake." Akshita Atiqa akshitaM: Seriously i cnt ..i clickd on voting..n den jus terms n conditions dey vr shwng again n again..wat d hell vs dat.

Atiqa: Fake voting Pallishri & Dipika Pallishri Mangaraj: Kesa ghatia he bigboss..voot open hi nahi hua,vote nhi karpai me Shilpa k liye😰😰 it's really unfair bb.

DipikaL: Fake .. vote huva hi nai 😢😢 Sameer & Vishal Sameer Shaikh: Wah kya khel khela hy #voot ne. Voot wale hum #ShilpaShindeForTheWin wale hy voot ko hang kr dnge..

Vishal Pandey: Jhoot bola Tha a Shilpa winner ..get ready for getting trolled for playing with are emotions

Bigg Boss 11 Finale: Salman Welcomes Everyone In Style; Puneesh & Vikas Get Eliminated; Shilpa WINS!