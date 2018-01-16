 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11’s Shilpa, Puneesh & Vikas On Colors’ Show; Did Hina Khan Refuse To Shoot With Them?

Bigg Boss Season 11 came to an end recently (January 14). This season was a big success as it garnered good ratings. Thanks to the contestants who created controversies inside and outside the Bigg Boss 11 house.

The finalists were busy with the interviews so far! But looks like they resumed work as they will be soon seen on another show, on Colors!

Vikas, Shilpa & Puneesh On EKR Before you jump into any conclusion, let us tell you that they will be seen on one of the episodes of Colors' show, Entertainment Ki Raat that is hosted by Ravi Dubey! Where Is Hina Khan? Yes, the top finalists of Bigg Boss 11, Shilpa Shinde, Puneesh Sharma and Vikas Gupta will be seen on Entertainment Ki Raat, except Hina Khan! Is Hina Still Unhappy With Her Loss? According to Spotboye report, Hina Khan refused to come on the show! It has to be recalled that Hina, after coming out of the house, had said winning and losing doesn't matter to her as all are winners. But, looks like Hina is unhappy with her loss! Why Hina Refused To Shoot For The Show? Spotboye sources revealed that the channel wanted to shoot with top 4 finalists but Hina turned down the offer. "Hina avoided the shoot by saying she wants to be at home but had no concrete reason for it." Arshi Replaces Hina So the makers decided to replace Hina with Arshi Khan. Looks like Arshi has become Entertainment Ki Raat's favourite as she is shooting for the show for the second time! Arshi, Hiten & Bandgi On EKR It has to be recalled that Arshi Khan along with Hiten Tejwani and Bandgi Kalra were seen on the show, recently. The show was in the news as during the episode, the guest comedian, had mocked Shilpa Shinde. Raju’s Joke Didn’t Go Well With Shilpa’s Fans The joke didn't go well with Shilpa's fans and they had lashed out at the comedian, Raju Srivastava, who later, even clarified that the channel had done the mischief with the dialogue. Raju Srivastava Apologises He wrote and apology on Facebook to fans if they felt offended. He added that he had worked with Shilpa and respects her. His dialogues were edited and represented wrongly by the channel and producers." Entertainment Ki Raat Coming back to EKR, the contestants have already shot for the show, and the pictures and videos of

the shoot are already doing the rounds on social media. Balraj ‏Balraj shared a picture snapped with Shilpa and wrote, "With the one and only #ShilpaShinde on #EntertainmentKiRaat .neither I disrespect #HinaKhan nor #shilpashinde agar kuch logon ko mere tweet Samajh nahi aate toh usme Mera kya fault hai @ColorsTV #bigboss11winner #" Puneesh Sharma ‏ Puneesh shared the picture snapped with Arshi and Shilpa and wrote, "On the stage of #EntertainmentKiRaat with @ShindeShilpaS & @ArshiKOfficial ! Episode Coming Soon. Stay Tuned!" Arshi Khan Arshi shared a picture from the sets and wrote, "Pack up on the sets of #EntertainmentKiRaat Good Night #ShilpaShinde @lostboy54 #PuneeshSharma. @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND." Shilpa Vs Vikas On Entertainment Ki Raat, Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta will be seen doing mike drop challenge. Their katta-meeta nhok jhok is always fun to watch, what say guys? We are waiting for the episode. What about you?

