 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 Winner Shilpa Shinde Says ‘Chota Parda, Choti Soch’ & We Know Why She Said So

In an interview to HT, Shilpa had revealed that she doesn't want to do television and says, "Chota parda, choti soch" and it is obvious for an actress to say so as she had faced a lot of trouble in the industry that she was out of work for almost two years! Read on to know more...

‘I Am Janta’s Chaheti'

Shilpa Shinde was quoted by HT as saying, "Last year, I was fighting battles on many fronts and this year, I am janta's chaheti (audiences' favourite)." She says that Bigg Boss has changed her life! Wherever she goes, people want to meet her and is showered with gifts daily! Girls call her inspiration, which touches her heart.

‘Life Is Full Of Ups & Downs’

Regarding her tough time, Shilpa says, "Life is full of ups and downs. One needs to stay positive in life, no matter what. When I was going through the tough time, people told me to change the vaastu of my house but I never felt that what was happening with me was bad."

Shilpa Says…

"I just kept moving forward. I was fighting the sexual harassment case last year and this year, I won a popular show. I believe whatever has to happen, will happen, you just need to stand up for yourself."

Shilpa Doesn’t Want To Do TV Serials Anymore!

When asked whether she has decided not to do television, she said, "I have done enough TV and I don't think I would be able to do TV serials anymore. There is a lot more that one can do."

TV Has Made Her What She Is Today

"Sure, TV has made me what I am today, but after a long career on TV, I was cornered and treated [badly] in the TV industry (after exiting her comedy serial Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain). I don't think I should do serials anymore. I have a lot of self-respect."

‘Chota Parda, Choti Soch’

"In a TV show, there is a lot of competition about sharing screen space. Chota parda, choti soch, unlike films where you get due credit as per your role. I would like to explore anchoring in reality shows, I have offers for web shows and might also do a Marathi film. I don't want to be wasted in a film. The banner, star cast and my role has to be good."

Shilpa & Vikas

Regarding her relationship with Vikas, Shilpa says that a lot of things have happened between them. Although she might not be friend with Vikas, there is no bitterness between them, and they are cordial with each other now. She also adds that she is not sure if they will work together or not!

Shilpa’s Latest Photoshoot

Meanwhile, the actress has surprised her fans with latest photoshoot. The actress has undergone a makeover. She looked beautiful in indo-western attire. Looks like her look for the photoshoot is designed by Rohit Verma!

Shilpa Looks Beautiful

Shilpa dedicated the picture to her fans. Sharing a video, Shilpa wrote, "Only for my fans.. love u all.. @maya_fashion_photographer." Isn't she looking beautiful?

Shilpa Shinde In New Look

Sharing another picture, the Bigg Boss 11 winner wrote, "Thanks @rohitkverma for all your support during #biggboss11 and even now.. you have been awesome 🤗."