 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 FINALE: Shilpa Shinde Declared The WINNER Of The Show?

Just a few hours left for Bigg Boss 11 finale! Among the top four finalists - Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Puneesh Sharma and Vikas Gupta, Puneesh was eliminated last night. And, today Vikas Gupta was out of the finale race.

Now, Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde are fighting for the Bigg Boss 11 trophy. According to the latest buzz, Shilpa Shinde is declared as the winner of the show! Have a look at the tweets...