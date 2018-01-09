 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde’s Ex-Boyfriend Romit Raj Has A Message For Bigg Boss Fans…

Bigg Boss 11 is inching towards the finale. The celebrities and fans of the contestants have taken to social media to support them. Recently, we had reported as to how Vikas Gupta's brother, Siddharth Gupta exposed Shilpa Shinde, by sharing a video of her ex-boyfriend, Romit Raj.

In the video, Romit Raj, who was concerned about Shilpa, revealed as to how Shilpa left back-to-back shows and didn't listen to him. While Vikas' fans were happy with the revelations, Shilpa's fans lashed out at Romit Raj on social media.

Romit Says May The Best Win! Romit shared a note in which he revealed as to why he remained silent for eight years. He asked people not to troll or judge his personal life and to vote for their favourite contestants. He also tagged contestants and wrote, "May the Best win #ShilpaShinde #VikasGupta #Hinakhan #BB11 #BiggBoss11." Romit Asks Bigg Boss Fans Not To Troll Him! Romit's note read, "Instead of writing negative remarks about me, that too without knowing what's going on in my personal life or how I am personally. You should rather vote for your favourite contestant and concentrate there instead of trolling me." Why Romit Was Silent For 8 Years? "Shilpa has always been dear to me and is in my prayers every day. My silence on Shilpa for 8 years clearly states how much I respect and care for her. May the best and the most deserving one win." Romit & Shilpa Were About To Get Married! For the uninitiated, Romit is two years younger than Shilpa. The duo had dated for some time. They had planned to get married and the preparations for the wedding had also begun. Romit & Shilpa Parted Ways... But the wedding didn't happen and the duo parted ways. Romit moved on in his life and got married, while Shilpa is still single. After years, in an interview, Shilpa had revealed the reason behind her break-up. She had said that she felt that Romit cannot be an adjusting husband. Why Shilpa & Romit Parted Ways? Apparently, Shilpa had shared her problem with Romit, but instead of understanding Shilpa, he had insulted her family.

Bigg Boss 11 Grand Finale: Salman Khan To Go LIVE On The Show; Padman's Akshay Kumar To Join Him!