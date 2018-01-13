 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa's Fans All Set To Create New Record; Trends #ShilpaShindeForTheWin On Twitter!

Bigg Boss 11 finale is just around the corner. The house which was filled with 18 contestants, now has only four contestants. Out of four, three of them are celebrities - Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and Hina Khan, and one is a commoner - Puneesh Sharma. As everyone knows, Shilpa Shinde is the most popular finalist followed by Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma.

Shilpa had a remarkable journey in the show. The actress' initial days in the house were not that good, owing to her enmity with her co-contestant, Vikas Gupta. But later, the actress became so popular that she was declared winner of the show by her fans!

Fans Trend #ShilpaShindeForTheWin On Twitter! Shilpa's fans created a record with 1 Million tweets. With just a day left for the grand finale, the actress' fans have once again taken to Twitter, to create a new record. #ShilpaShindeForTheWin is trending on Twitter at number 1 spot! Read the tweets... Ashutosh Shinde ‏Shilpa's brother, Ashutosh tweeted, "Gosh.. 105 days.. 1 Single Army.. Leading from the front till the end..And she says "At the end of my life, main yahi kahungi ke agar mujhe kisine banaya Hain to BigBoss ne banaya "Thanks to all Shilpians for getting her to finale...Shilpa Shinde For The Win." Namratha Chaubey ‏"She was nominated in the first nomination from almost all the housemates and see today where she is... Shilpa Shinde For The Win.. @reaIkruti101 @TheKruti101 @Shilparocks123 @ShilpaFTW @fan_bb11 @emocraze @shilpafanarmy @ridhqom @RealVinduSingh @shindeashutosh." @emocraze "She is Trending with 735K+ Tweets...She is Trending at Number 1 in India... She is Trending Worldwide at Number 9...Shilpians Keep Tweeting & Retweeting...Shilpa Shinde For The Win." @aparnatarakhere "Didn't watch #BB11 But kinda followed through the tweets and clips on Twitter!! Absolutely rooting for #ShilpaShinde to win ❤️ Shilpa Shinde For The Win 🏆." @Viipra "Shilpa Shinde For The Win...Because no one deserves it more than her.. she has went through every damn emotion in the house in these 105 days and has stood there like a rock even when people broke her trust/used her emotionally." @MrPradeepSethi "A witty woman is a treasure; a witty beauty is a power. What do I say about witty Shilpa Shinde? We all have seen in #BB11...Shilpa Shinde For The Win." Pooja Singh "I have never watched any season of bigboss before ...But watched this season only for Shilpa.. Shilpa Shinde For The Win." @FatimaAbidi110 "From one of the hardest phases of her life to one of the most memorable phases of our lives Shilpa won hearts....... Shilpa Shinde For The Win #BB11."

